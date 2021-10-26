New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Instant Dry Yeast Market By Packaging, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177767/?utm_source=GNW

Saccharomyces Cerevisiae (Baker’s yeast) is one of the most popular yeasts that are commonly used in the food industry due to its leavening agent property. Yeast feeds on sugar and oxygen in order to release carbon dioxide and to produce more yeast cells that help in making beer bubbly, fastening the fermentation process in the wine industry, and making dough soft. The most common type of baker’s yeast is dry yeast and contains approximately 95% yeast in solid form. Dry yeast has comparatively less production cost, long shelf life, and could be stored for a long period in the refrigerator which is driving the growth of the dry yeast market.



As instant dry yeast finds its applications in various industries like pharmaceutical and food & beverage industry. Moreover, the growth & demand of the product is significantly increasing in the global market. The growth of the market would witness bright prospects due to the entrance of a greater number of players in the global market. Additionally, instant dry yeast is highly utilized in the field of biotechnology to produce biofuels from agricultural food waste and to make several kinds of chemicals. Moreover, end user industries like brewery and bakery are boosting the growth & demand of the instant dry market in the global market. Yeast is a regularly and commonly used item at home, owing to its fermentation feature. Further, the major factor propelling the growth of the instant dry yeast market is its low production cost. Yeast is produced from molasses that is an end product of sugarcane and the prices of sugarcane are not so high due to which, yeast is also produced and available in market at minimal cost.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the growth of various markets including the instant dry yeast market. This downfall in the market is witnessed due to the implementation of lockdown across several nations that have directly affected food processing industries, especially the confectionery & bakery industry. In addition, the food services sector that comprises fast-food chains, restaurants & hotels were severely hampered, leading to slow down in the demand for instant dry yeast. Additionally, dry yeast is mainly used in the food services sector, which is attributed to hinder the growth of the instant dry yeast market.



However, the supply of instant dry yeast would resume shortly after the end of the pandemic. It is estimated that the demand for dry yeast will accelerate as it is excessively used in ready-to-eat products. Also, the demand for ready-to-eat food items is surging, owing to the increasing working population. Therefore, it is expected that these factors will boost the growth of the instant dry yeast market in the coming years.



Market Growth Factors:



The surge in the production of pharmaceutical, brewery, and bakery products



The shelf life of this type of yeast is comparatively more than active dry yeast and is more reliable and consistent. Due to these properties of instant dry yeast, it is widely used in the production of beer to add more aroma to it and to stabilize its color. In addition, instant dry yeast also finds its application in non-alcoholic beverages and for the preservation of packaged food.



Growing application of dry yeast in the production of biofuel



In the past few years, it is witnessed that bioethanol has emerged as the major contributor in the replacement of crude oil and it helps in decreasing environmental pollution. Bioethanol is a biofuel that is produced with the help of yeast. Yeast helps in transforming sugar into ethanol, which is later used as a substitute for diesel in vehicles. The process of producing ethanol is somewhere similar to the production of wine and beer.



Market Restraining Factor:



Rapidly increasing prices of raw materials



The prices of raw materials that are needed to make yeast are unstable, which led to uncertainty in the instant dry yeast market. Molasses is thick syrup used in the production of yeast, but it finds its application in various industries like animal feeding and production of bio-ethanol due to which, its prices are rapidly increasing. In addition, yeast also grows on sugar substrates like sugar, owing to excessive use of sugar in the making of yeast, the prices of sugar have increased that had a negative impact on the price of dry yeast products and thus, hampering the demand for instant dry yeast in the market.



Packaging Outlook



Based on Packaging, the market is segmented into Pouch, Bottle and Others. The pouch segment acquired the highest revenue share in 2020 and would exhibit a prominent growth rate during the forecasting period. In addition, pouch packaging is most popular among the food & beverage industries due to several benefits like durability, sustainability, personalization, and has low shipping costs.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Household, Food Services, Bakery and Confectionery, QSR and Others. The major fast-food chains across the world are KFC, Domino’s, and McDonald’s. In addition, consumers are inclining towards the products that are available at low cost, appealing & fresh, and appetizing. Moreover, swift changes in the factors such as the growing working women population, disposable income, rising number of quick services, pop & shop due to digitalization, consumer preferences, and other types of restaurants are pushing the instant dry yeast market.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience stores, E-commerce and Others. In the regions such as North America & Europe, consumer goods are available in large quantities in supermarkets & hypermarkets for customers. Additionally, some of the factors such as growing working-class population, competitive pricing, and rising urbanization are some of the determinants propelling the popularity of supermarkets & hypermarkets in developed and emerging nations. Moreover, these markets are one-stop shop, where customers could find all products at one place.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Europe generated the major revenue in the Instant dry Yeast Market in 2020, as consumers are inclining towards natural instant dry yeasts in this region due to growing awareness among customers related to the side effects of artificial colors that are used in food products. Moreover, in terms of taste & cuisine, Europe is considered to be a rich country, owing to different cultures and food practices. Therefore, Europe would open new growth avenues for the instant dry yeast market over the forecasting period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke DSM N.V., ACH Food Companies, Inc. (Associated British Foods), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kerry Group PLC, Biorigin, Pakmaya, Lallemand, Inc., Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., Lesaffre Group, and Foodchem International Corporation.



Strategies Deployed in Instant Dry Yeast Market



Jul-2021: Lesaffre expanded its geographical reach by expanding its yeast extract site in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. This expansion would support the escalating market trend for natural-origin ingredients extracted from fermentation. In addition, Bio springer provides various yeast ingredients that are widely used in the food industry.



Jul-2019: Angel Yeast unveiled Premium Instant Dry Yeast, new Yeast series. This series would help in saving proof time by 10-30%, more resistant to cold water, larger volume for bread, and long-lasting and stable active.



Apr-2019: Lallemand Baking launched Lal Ferm, Quality Baker’s Yeast. The product would provide tailored yeast solutions for various applications like sweet dough, lean dough, frozen dough, vitamin D-rich dough, rich dough, and flexible proofing.



Jul-2018: Lesaffre took over Delavau Food Partners, a leading innovator in baking ingredients. Through this acquisition, the company would improve its performance ingredient providing to the baking market.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Packaging



• Pouch



• Bottle and



• Others



By End User



• Household



• Food Services



• Bakery and Confectionery



• QSR and



• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarket/Hypermarket



• Convenience stores



• E-commerce



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Koninklijke DSM N.V.



• ACH Food Companies, Inc. (Associated British Foods)



• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S



• Kerry Group PLC



• Biorigin



• Pakmaya



• Lallemand, Inc.



• Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.



• Lesaffre Group



• Foodchem International Corporation



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177767/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________