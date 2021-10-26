New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Frozen Pizza Market By Product, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177765/?utm_source=GNW

This high quantity can harm the human body due to which, the growth of the frozen pizza market may get hampered. In addition, the lack of proper freezing facilities in rural and semi-urban areas is another factor hindering market growth. The rising foundation of several fast-food outlets in developing nations and increasing research and development activities by several frozen pizzas manufacturers for enhancement in freezing technology are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players leading in the market.



In the fast-moving world, consumers are preferring to consume convenient and ready-to-eat products. The rising demand for convenient food products has set a base for the frozen pizza market. In addition, customers are shifting towards frozen pizza, as it offers real & authentic food features. In the present scenario, frozen pizzas are considered one of the best food products. The several kinds of pizzas available in the market that are provided as regular thin crust, extra thin crust, deep-dish, and many others like stuffed crust, rise crust, and classic/thick crust. Moreover, health-conscious consumers have increased the popularity of gluten-free frozen pizza, thus surging the growth of the frozen pizza market. Further, various factors like changing living standards, the swiftly rising number of large retail chains, and increasing disposable income are anticipated to augment the growth of the frozen pizza market.



COVID-19 Impact



The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a higher number of coronavirus cases around the globe, owing to which the government decided to enforce lockdown in most of the nations in order to maintain social distance and to restrict the chain of virus. Also, due to the outbreak of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown restrictions, various industries around the world witnessed an adverse impact. In addition, the pandemic outbreak has created extreme uncertainty in the growth of the global market.



The negative impact of the pandemic was also witnessed on people; they were forced to stay at home as traveling was banned. People were only allowed to move outside to buy essential & necessary products. This has increased the sales of frozen products like frozen pizza. Consumers were frequently purchasing frozen pizza due to the delicious taste and nutrition. During the pandemic, the sales of frozen pizza were gradually increased and it is likely to increase rapidly in the coming years. This is attributed to the rising urbanization, growing demand for western-style diets, and increasing disposable incomes.



Market Growth Factors:



Increasing demand for ready-to-eat and packaged food



There is a rise witnessed in the consumption of ready to eat & packaged food that is considered as a fueling factor for the frozen pizza market over the forecast years. Frozen and ready-to-eat products need less time for cooking before consumption, due to which its demand is surging and thereby, supporting the growth of the market.



Rising demand for fast food products in emerging nations



In several developing nations there is an increase in the demand for fast food items due to their rising disposable incomes and increasing purchasing power of the customer. In addition, these products are very convenient and don’t need any extra preparation and culinary knowledge. Additionally, frozen pizzas are available in all seasons due to which, its demand has surged among consumers.



Market Restraining Factor:



Surging prices of raw materials used in the preparation of frozen pizza



The factors hindering the growth of the frozen pizza market are the fluctuating prices of raw materials and the consumer inclination towards freshly prepared food products. For the preparation of frozen pizza, raw materials such as fresh veggies, processed meat, and thin-crust are required. So, the prices of these raw materials continuously fluctuate due to many reasons.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Regular, Medium and Large. Regular frozen pizza dominated the market by acquiring the highest revenue share in 2020 and would witness similar kind of trend even during the forecasting period. Regular pizzas are most popular among millennials, the working-age population, and kids. Moreover, the demand for regular-sized frozen pizza is augmenting, owing to the growing number of working-class women population.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Hotel/Restaurant/Café, Offline Sales and Online Sales. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales for frozen pizza have increased through online platform. Various nations across the globe have witnessed the imposition of lockdown, which restricted the movement from one place to another. This led to the increase in online shopping, and people who like to consume pizza on daily basis started purchasing it through online platforms.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America obtained the prominent revenue share in 2020. Frozen pizza has a longer shelf-life due to which it has gained popularity among consumers residing in the countries like Canada and the US. In addition, National Pizza Day is celebrated on the 9th of February due to its high popularity in the US.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Nestle SA is the forerunners in the Frozen Pizza Market. Companies such as General Mills, Inc., Bellisio Foods Inc. and Daiya Foods are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Conagra Brands, General Mills, Nestle SA, The Kraft Heinz Company, Daiya Foods Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., Oetker GmbH, Bellisio Foods Inc., Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., and Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH Co.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Frozen Pizza Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jul-2021: General Mills came into partnership with FaZe Clan, the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organization. Under this partnership, the companies focused on launching a fun and exciting content series.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jun-2021: Conagra Brands launched A Fresh Look at Frozen. The company’s new food products would provide better taste, more convenience, and value, which is perfect for any occasion.



Jun-2021: Dr. Oetker unveiled vegan pizza that expanded the company’s Ristorante frozen pizza range. Through this product launch, the company is focusing on fulfilling the growing demand for vegan pizzas among customers from the UK.



Jun-2020: Nestle SA launched DIGIORNO Croissant Crust Pizza. This pizza comes with multiple layers of flaky, light, buttery crust that is full of flavor and tastes good. This launch caters to the consumer’s demand to try a variety of options for good-taste and flavorful pizza.



Apr-2020: Daiya Foods released several new lines along with advanced reformulations that include a first-to-market pizza crust made with sweet potato, cauliflower, and spinach. The company’s veggie crust pizzas are the first plant-based frozen pizzas in the market, which attribute a vegetable-blend crust manufactured with cauliflower, sweet potato, and spinach



Feb-2020: McCain Foods unveiled two new flavors in the Pizza Pocket, McCain Hawaiian and Super Supreme Pizza Pockets. These products are available in the frozen pizza aisle of Woolworths whereas the classic Cheese & Bacon Pizza Pockets are sold across various Australian retailers.



Geographical Expansions:



Apr-2020: General Mills expanded its geographical footprint by updating its manufacturing unit in Wellston. This updated manufacturing plant aimed to enhance operations with more productivity and efficiency along with boosting overall capacity. The manufacturing plant is focusing on making Totino’s pizza snacks and is considered to be one of the major frozen food manufacturing plants in the US. This expansion would offer more job opportunities that would add more employees to the manufacturing plant.



