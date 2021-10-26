Global Waste Management Industry Report 2021: Total Revenues of $91.8 Billion in 2020 - Forecast to 2025

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Waste Management Industry Guide - Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global waste management industry had total revenues of $91.8bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2% between 2016 and 2020.

The Global Waste Management industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Industry size (value and volume 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Industry.



Key Highlights

The waste management industry consists of all municipal solid waste (MSW) - including non-hazardous waste generated in households, commercial establishments and institutions, and non-hazardous industrial process wastes, agricultural waste and sewage sludge.

The industry's value represents the amount of total typical charge per ton of landfill multiplied by the volume of MSW generated.

The industry's volume represents the total MSW generation.

All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e., without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2020 annual average exchange rates.

Forecast figures presented in this report are calculated using crisis scenarios for the market. The length of the pandemic and restrictions introduced by various countries are still difficult to predict. Many governments had introduced the national lockdowns and temporarily banned sales of products that are deemed "non-essential". As the length of the pandemic and its impact on this market is not certain, the data used in this report has been modeled taking forecast impacts on national economics into consideration.

Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.3% between 2016 and 2020, to reach a total of 1,741.7 million tons in 2020.

Slow growth in the industry is associated with low landfill use due to environmental awareness.

