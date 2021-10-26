Bristlecone Achieves SAP Gold Partner Status

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bristlecone, the leading provider of AI-powered application transformation services for the connected supply chain, today announced that it has achieved SAP® gold partner status in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. This is a clear indication of the high level of quality Bristlecone provides to businesses using SAP Digital Supply Chain solutions.

Bristlecone achieved SAP gold partner status as a result of positive customer references, its ongoing commitment to achieving SAP certifications and its unique offerings for SAP solutions.

“Levelling up to SAP gold partner status is a testament to the strength of our long-standing and mutually successful partnership with SAP and the benefits customers achieve by working with us,” said Saroj Tripathi, VP, who heads up the SAP Studio at Bristlecone. “In addition to our strong customer references, consultant certifications and unique offerings, our remarkable achievement as an SAP partner is also evident in our proven track record.”

Positive Customer References

“Bristlecone has been a very capable and stable service provider,” said the Enterprise App Solutions Manager at a global medical device manufacturer. The customer has partnered with Bristlecone on several SAP projects in recent years, including an SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain (SAP IBP) deployment for sales and operations planning and demand planning as well as the analysis and subsequent migration of the customer’s on-premise SAP ERP system to a scalable cloud infrastructure powered by SAP HANA® Cloud.

“What stood out for us during our [SAP® Ariba®] implementation was the amazing project management skills Bristlecone brought in, on top of the technical skills,” said a Senior IT Manager at a global cybersecurity company about his recent experience with Bristlecone.

This is a common observation among Bristlecone customers. The Director of Business Systems, Supply Chain Management, at a manufacturer of access control solutions described it as “deep bench in technical skills,” noting that her company continues to tap into Bristlecone’s expertise through its Application Management Services. “Excellent functional and technical skills of resources” and “very good project manager,” said a Senior IT Manager at a global semiconductor manufacturing company.

Ongoing Commitment to Achieving SAP Certifications

Under Tripathi’s leadership, Bristlecone’s SAP Studio, one of the company’s five capabilities-focused ‘studios,’ employs more than 1,000 consultants who are dedicated to working with customers across industries to transform and modernize supply chains powered by SAP technology.

Bristlecone is committed to hiring and retaining top talent, and its talent nurturing practices are firmly rooted in capability building. Bristlecone continually invests in upskilling its global workforce in response to market needs and creating best-in-class learning opportunities. This includes an ongoing commitment to achieving SAP certifications for its consultants across digital supply chain.

Unique Offerings for SAP Solutions

As a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program, Bristlecone is empowered to create, market and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology.

Bristlecone’s IP portfolio includes nine SAP-qualified partner-packaged solutions – spanning SAP IBP, SAP Ariba and SAP S/4HANA® – that amplify SAP’s technologies and the value they bring to customers. Each packaged and proven solution enables businesses to accelerate time to value with their SAP system, while driving predictable outcomes and reducing implementation risks.

About Bristlecone

Bristlecone is the leading provider of AI-powered application transformation services for the connected supply chain. We combine deep industry and supply chain expertise, optimally blending digital, process, technology and operations to empower customers with supply chains that are smarter, resilient and responsible. By improving visibility and efficiency across your connected enterprise, the results are better performance, lower cost and positive customer experiences. Our custom delivery models provide flexibility and scalability, and intellectual property, proven methodologies and powerful analytics accelerate your time to value.

Bristlecone is ranked among the top ten leaders in supply chain services by Gartner. We are headquartered in San Jose, California, with 14 global hubs and over 1,800 consultants. Bristlecone is part of the $20 billion Mahindra Group. Learn more at www.bristlecone.com.

