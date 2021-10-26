New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global DevSecOps Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177764/?utm_source=GNW

The core task of DevSecOps is to bring automation in security protocols and other procedures needed in the development of applications. One of the major catalysts for the growth of the market is the growing requirement for highly safer and quicker application delivery. In addition, the higher internet penetration and surge in the number of cybercrimes would support the growth of the market. Additionally, the ongoing surge in the number of companies and applications shifting to the cloud, Internet of Things deployments, and 5G rollouts are also anticipated to open new growth prospects for the market.



Moreover, the growth of the DevSecOps market would witness bright propsects due to the growing cases of security breaches and hacks in the procedure of application developments; hence security is becoming one of the crucial factors. In addition, the growing requirement for superior and reliable security due to the increasing requirement for application development & deliveries among the companies would escalate the market growth. Factors such as the requirement to fulfill the security guidelines and regulations, increasing demand for highly safer continuous application delivery and the high focus on security & compliance, rising security breaches, higher awareness about DevSecOps platforms are responsible for the growth of the DevSecOps market. The emerging requirement for enhancing SDLC by reducing the wastage of time, and the growing investment activities are major determinants propelling the growth of the global DevSecOps market. Additionally, high adoption rate of the solution among SMEs, increasing technological developments and growing modernization in the process would further open new growth avenues for key players of the DevSecOps market during the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the global pandemic and the subsequent imposition of various restrictions like lockdowns has impacted the DevSecOps market. With the disruptions caused by the pandemic, many companies have shifted their focus to the cloud solutions to ensure business continuity. Additionally, the rapid shift to work-from-home norms due to the pandemic to facilitate the safety of employees is further estimated to positively impact the growth of the DevSecOps market.



The increasing cases of cyberattacks in various industrial verticals like BFSI, IT and telecommunication, and retail & consumer goods are also estimated to propel the growth of the market. The rising adoption of various advanced technologies and cloud-based solutions by the companies would support the demand for security technology like DevSecOps. Thus, the pandemic has positively impacted the growth of the DevSecOps market in the forecast period.



Market Driving Factors:



High focus on data security



The number of data security breaches has increased in the last few years, which is making it more important for companies to invest in building stronger security systems to protect their data and developments. Data and security breaches can cause a severe loss to the company, due to which, companies are deploying many solutions like DevSecOps. This increasing adoption of security solutions is fueling the demand for such solutions.



Growing requirement for efficient and well-managed operational processes



Companies around the globe are increasingly focusing on boosting efficiency and decreasing the maintenance of the software development operation procedure. DevOps platform enables in enhancing the synchronization and collaboration among developers and hence, provide efficient procedures and at the same time minimize the maintenance needed for the constant development process. In addition, the DevOps platform improves security by not compromising on the stability of the product.



Market Restraining Factor:



Absence of skilled and knowledgeable professionals



One of the major challenges faced by the DevSecOps industry is the lack of skilled personnel for the implementation of DevSecOps solutions across the companies. The absence of skilled personnel is primarily because of the gap between the demand and supply for security professionals, which is developed owing to the lack of understanding of the latest technology in information security.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Services. The software segment is estimated to garner the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is expected to be fueled by the increasing popularity of DevSecOps among companies due to its benefits like better speed, improved communication & collaboration among departments, agility, timely identification of vulnerability, and security.



Deployment Type Outlook



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. The cloud segment is projected to procure the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This deployment type supports various devices and channels like tablets, smartphones, and social media. In addition, there are numerous advantages offered by cloud deployment to the companies like higher speed, 24/7 services, better scalability, and improved IT security.



Enterprise Size Outlook



Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The large enterprise segment acquired the largest revenue share of the market in 2020. There are various leading companies across different industry verticals like BFSI, government & public sector, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecommunications, and manufacturing, which are witnessing high demand for DevSecOps solutions, thereby boosting its adoption rate in the global market.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Telecom & IT, Retail & Consumer Goods, BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, and Others. The BFSI segment is estimated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The BFSI industry has experienced a substantial rise in cyber threats & attacks in the last couple of years. The increasing preference for internet banking and mobile banking has augmented the cases of threats and data breaches, and thus fueling the adoption of DevSecOps solutions.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as the leading region with the largest revenue share in 2020. The presence of various developed nations like Canada and the US in this region is supporting the growth of the regional market. The early and rapid adoption of technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing would accelerate the growth of the regional market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Google, LLC and Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the DevSecOps Market. Companies such as CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.), IBM, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc), IBM Corporation, Micro Focus International plc, Synopsys, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google, LLC., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., PaloAltoNetworks, Inc., Qualys, Inc. and Splunk, Inc.



Recent Strategies deployed in DevSecOps Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreement:



2021-Sep: IBM joined hands with Sumo Logic, a cloud-based machine data analytics company. Under this collaboration, the companies aimed to introduce Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform on Red Hat Marketplace. In addition, Sumo Logic would provide its cloud-native security and observability solutions for organizations operating on the Red Hat OpenShift platform, assisting them to implement quickly and gain more insights into their cloud and applications, hybrid infrastructures, and services.



2021-Jul: Google formed a partnership with Hunter Strategy, Boutique cloud engineering, and agile DevOps firm. This partnership aimed to certify Hunter’s technical expertise in agile cloud development. Hunter would join a premier alliance of Cloud engineers to broaden services portfolio across migration, cloud advisory, software security, orchestration, automation, and robust managed services capabilities.



2021-May: Micro Focus extended its collaboration with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. This expansion aimed to assist decrease government customers’ infrastructure costs by bridging prevailing and emerging technologies to transform and modernize.



2021-Apr: Micro Focus came into a partnership with Citadel, an American multinational hedge fund, and financial services company. This partnership aimed to expand the Micro Focus Content Management product line to offer Content Manager Select Software as a Service, an advanced managed service solution.



2021-Mar: Check Point Software Technologies partnered with SimilarWeb, a leading digital intelligence company. Together, the companies aimed to integrate statistical domain trends and security web threats produced by Check Point’s ThreatCloud with SimilarWeb digital intelligence solutions.



2021-Mar: Qualys extended its partnership with HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company. This expansion aimed to incorporate Qualys VMDR (Vulnerability Management, Detection, and Response) into the HCL Technologies CyberSecurity Fusion Center.



2021-Feb: Micro Focus entered into a distribution agreement with Nextgen in Singapore, which would expand their channel partnership beyond Australia and New Zealand markets. Together, the companies would drive partner enablement and programmatic support, with an aim at improving technical capabilities and operational efficiency.



2021-Jan: CA Technologies entered into a partnership with Inspire for Solutions Development. This partnership aimed to bring CA Technologies’ extensive line of solutions for digital transformation with Inspire for Solutions Development’s expertise and its delivery portfolio in Jordan.



2020-Sep: Google Cloud extended its partnership with HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company. This partnership aimed to bring HCL’s Actian product line, beginning with Actian Avalanche, to Google Cloud. Actian Avalanche is a high-performance hybrid cloud data warehouse developed to power a company’s most demanding operational analytics workloads.



2020-Jun: Check Point Software Technologies came into a partnership with Coursera, an online learning platform. This partnership aimed to provide expanding series of Check Point cyber-security courses and content to security & network professionals.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



2021-Aug: Check Point Software Technologies took over Avanan, the fastest-growing cloud email security company. Through this acquisition, Avanan would be combined into the Check Point Infinity consolidated architecture to provide the most secure email security portfolio.



2021-Aug: Qualys signed an agreement to acquire TotalCloud, a cloud workflow management, and no-code automation platform. This acquisition aimed to strengthen Qualys’ Cloud Security solution enables the users to create user-defined workflows for custom policies and execute them on-demand for streamlined security and compliance.



2021-Jul: IBM acquired BoxBoat Technologies, a services company specializing in Containers, DevOps, Continuous Delivery, and Cloud Migration engagements. This acquisition aimed to expand IBM’s container strategy and deployment services portfolio to improve IBM’s hybrid cloud strategy and boost Red Hat OpenShift adoption internationally.



2021-Jul: Microsoft tookover CloudKnox Security for providing cloud entitlement management and unified privileged access.



2021-Jun: Synopsys took over Code Dx, a provider of an award-winning application security risk management solution. This acquisition aimed to add Code Dx that would enable Synopsys to provide users with combined risk reporting and prioritization across correlated software vulnerability data generated by Synopsys solutions and more than 75 third-party and open-source application security & development products.



2021-Feb: Palo Alto Networks completed the acquisition of Bridgecrew, a DevOps security startup. This acquisition aimed to assist companies to tackle the challenges created by the pandemic, by providing security tools developed for those working in DevOps to manage a huge amount of security data more efficiently.



2020-Jan: Synopsys acquired Tinfoil Security, a provider of software for scanning websites to detect vulnerabilities, and delivers solutions to address them. This acquisition aimed to expand the portfolio of Synopsys in the market and would further strengthen the Polaris Software Integrity Platform.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



2021-Sep: Synopsys introduced new features of its Rapid Scan tool that offers vulnerability detection for proprietary and open-source code. For companies that are embracing DevSecOps, application security testing requires to follow suit. By Rapid Scan, Coverity, and Black Duck, clients can operate fast preventative scans to identify and remove surface-level vulnerabilities since their developers write and commit code, and they could utilize the same solutions to carry out deep scans later in the SDLC before implementing their applications.



2021-Aug: Google unveiled a GitHub app that offers automated constant enforcement of security best practices for GitHub projects. This app would offer the open-source community a tool, which makes it possible for companies to gain more confidence in the open-source software that would be employed within a software supply chain.



2021-Jun: Check Point Software Technologies expanded the capabilities of its unified Cloud-Native Security Platform. This expansion aimed to provide application-first workload protection with Check Point CloudGuard Workload Protection. This comprehensive automated cloud workload security solution provides the security teams with tools to automate security over Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), applications, and microservices from development to runtime through one interface.



2020-Apr: Palo Alto Networks introduced the new updated Prisma Cloud. This update makes it easier for the companies to embrace the DevSecOps procedures along with implementing workloads in the cloud.



