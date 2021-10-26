Global Coffee Machines Market (2021 to 2028) - Technological Advancements in Coffee Machines Present Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coffee Machines Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Filter Coffee Machines, Espresso Coffee Machines, Capsule & Pod Coffee Machines, and Others); Category (Manual and Automatic & Semi-Automatic); End-User (Residential and Non-Residential)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes the description of factors fuelling the market growth, estimation and forecast of revenue, and identification of significant market players and their key developments, along with providing market share analysis.



The coffee machines market was valued at US$ 15,340.33 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20,596.79 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028. A coffee machine is a device that is used to brew coffee. While there are many types of coffeemakers that use various brewing methods, the most popular devices use a paper or metal filter within a funnel that is put over a glass or ceramic coffee pot, which is a kettle-style cooking pot. Coffee machines are available in various sizes and shapes as well as in different type of models which includes filter coffee machines, espresso coffee machines, capsule and pod coffee machines, and others. This has played an important role in increasing its demand. In addition, manufacturers are introducing drip machines with advanced technological features, which is also likely to propel segment growth.



Based on type, the coffee machines market is segmented into filter coffee machines, espresso coffee machines, pod & capsule coffee machines, and others. The filter coffee machine segment held the largest share in the global coffee machines market in 2020. The filter coffee machine has components such as filter and cone, and are reusable. This has played an important role in increasing its demand. In addition, manufacturers are introducing filter coffees machine with advanced technological features, which is also likely to propel segment growth.



The coffee machines market is segmented into five main regions- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SAM). In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share in the global coffee machines market. Demand for advanced coffee machines in the residential sector is boosting the growth of the coffee machines market. Presence of several major manufacturers in the region have also contributed to this growth. Furthermore, rapidly growing corporate sector will fuel the demand further. Demand for specialty coffee induced with different flavors is driving the growth of coffee machines in the residential segment.



Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Coffee Machines Market

The COVID-19 outbreak pandemic has significantly affected the global coffee machines market. The outbreak has declined operational efficiency and interrupted supply chains owing to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries, thereby creating revenue loss and damage. The disruptions in supply chain have restricted the supply of raw material, which, in turn, is hindering the growth of the market and affecting the production of coffee machines. While the demand for coffee machines in non-residential applications fell significantly, demand for coffee machines in residential applications has increased primarily owing to the shutdown of most cafes as well as the shift to work-from-home by the corporates. This also increased the demand for specialty coffee or cafe-like coffee that can be prepared at home. This has aided the sales of coffee machines.



According to the All Japan Coffee Association, the concept, "cafe at home" has become quite popular in 2020, so much so that the consumption of coffee at home has rapidly increased. As more and more people have become interested in ways to brew great coffee at home. People who are working from home have started to drink higher amounts of coffee as a result. Moreover, as the international vaccine campaign gathering momentum and the pandemic gradually being brought under control across the developed economies, consumers and companies are slowly returning to normalcy and this is expected to offer further opportunities for growth.

Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities to assist companies realign their business strategies.

Features key findings and crucial progressive industry trends in the global coffee machines market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develops/modifies business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering from developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinizes in-depth market trends as well as key market drivers and restraints.

Enhances the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Coffee Machines Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa

4.2.5 South and Central America

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Coffee Machines Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Corporate World and Youth Population

5.1.2 Growing Popularity of Caffeine

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Adverse Effects of Excessive Consumption of Caffeine

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Technological Advancements in Coffee Machine

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Number of High Rated Coffee Shops and Market Consolidation.

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraint



6. Global Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Market Overview

6.2 Coffee Machines Market -Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players



7. Global Coffee Machines Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Coffee Machines Market Breakdown, by Type, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Filter Coffee Machines

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Filter Coffee Machine: Coffee Machines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Espresso Coffee Machines

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Espresso Coffee Machines: Coffee Machines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Capsule And Pod Coffee Machines

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Capsule And Pod Coffee Machines: Coffee Machines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Others: Coffee Machines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Global Coffee Machines Market Analysis - By Category

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Coffee Machines Market Breakdown, by Category, 2020 & 2028

8.3 Manual

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Manual: Coffee Machines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Automatic and Semi-Automatic

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Automatic and Semi-Automatic: Coffee Machines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Global Coffee Machines Market Analysis - By End-Use

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Coffee Machines Market Breakdown, by End-Use, 2020 & 2028

9.3 Residential

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Residential: Coffee Machines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Non-Residential

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Non-Residential: Coffee Machines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Coffee Machines Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Coffee Machines Market

11.1 Overview

11.2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Coffee Machines Market

11.3 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.6 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.7 South America and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Electrolux AB

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 illycaffe S.p.A.

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Krups GmBH (Groupe SEB)

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Morphy Richards

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Nestle

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Panasonic Corporation

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Luigi Lavazza SPA

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pcppzw