MJ Holdings Inc.’s Board of Directors Appoints Roger Bloss to Chief Executive Officer from Interim Chief Executive Officer and Announces Upcoming Meeting with Government Authorities to Expand Cultivation at The Farm

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJ Holdings, Inc. (“MJ Holdings” or the “Company”)(OTCQB: MJNE) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Roger Bloss to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Roger Bloss has served in the position of Interim Chief Executive Officer for the last year.



Roger Bloss’ innovative style of leadership has labeled him as a trailblazer. He brings over four decades of well-rounded experience from a lifetime in the hospitality space into the cannabis industry. Mr. Bloss served in pertinent senior leadership roles of nationally known hotel companies and franchisors before founding what became Vantage Hospitality Group, Inc., in 1996. Under his direction, Bloss advanced Vantage’s growth from one hotel to over 1,200 franchisees in less than twenty years as the company achieved the status as a top 10 global hotel firm. In 2006, Vantage ranked on Inc. Magazine’s prestigious Inc. 500/5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies eight times in a row, making Vantage the only hotel company to do so in the history of Inc 500/5000.

“I am thrilled to continue my journey with MJ Holdings, taking what I’ve learned in the hospitality and entertainment industry, combined with my personal cannabis and health and wellness experience and applying this knowledge and experience in my leadership role with MJ. I am so grateful for the opportunity,” Roger Bloss said in a statement.

In his role as Chief Executive Officer, Bloss is also determined to shape the landscape of the cannabis industry in new and innovative ways. For example, Bloss looks forward to the development of a plan to create a first of its kind cannabis wellness, education and exploration campus to include a resort style hospitality option within the overall facility.

Said MJ Holdings Founder and Chairman of the Board, Paris Balaouras of the appointment, “I am so excited to have Roger in the position of Chief Executive Officer. Roger and I work incredibly well as a team, and I’m confident in our ability to create an efficient operation this industry deserves. With Roger’s substantial experience in hospitality and entertainment, we will be able to take MJ Holdings to higher places and help move the industry forward in innovative ways.”

The announcement comes as MJ Holdings begins to activate its latest 260-acre venture “The Farm”, located in Amargosa Valley, Nevada. With the Company’s recent special use permit approval and passage of Nevada’s CCB inspection , MJ Holdings has been granted legal approval to develop specialized pods for cannabis cultivation that are expected to facilitate an agreement that could lock in one million square feet of outdoor, indoor, and hybrid cultivation and processing space.

With Nye County approval, the Company can set its goals into motion, to attain status as one of the United States’ largest cannabis grow facilities. MJ Holdings is scheduled to meet with Amargosa Valley officials to seek approval for the further project expansion on November 2nd.

About MJ Holdings:

MJ Holdings Inc. (MJ Holding) (OTCQB: MJNE) is a highly diversified, publicly-traded, cannabis holding company headquartered in the greater Las Vegas area. MJ Holdings currently provides cultivation management, licensing support, production management and asset and infrastructure development. Additionally, MJ Holdings is one of the largest sun-grown cannabis cultivators in the state of Nevada and is on pace to become one of the largest cultivators in the U.S.

