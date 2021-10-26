New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Suction Systems Market By Product, By End Use, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177763/?utm_source=GNW

Suction units are utilized to eliminate dental waste material from the oral cavity throughout procedures. Dental suction systems are utilized for two major reasons: high volume suction for debris left during procedures and saliva ejectors. The other major kind of dental suction, high volume suction is held by the dental hygienist close to where the dentist is working and it sucks the closer debris like cleaning paste, amalgam fillings, and surplus water from dental drills.



The growth of the dental suction systems market would be boosted by the surge in dental surgical procedures around the world. Conversely, some of the factors including difficulties faced by the market due to a lesser number of voluntary visits to dentists by patients for routine check-ups and absence of awareness among the patients would pose challenges to the players operating in the global dental suction systems over the forthcoming years. However, huge demand for dental procedures, particularly cosmetic dental procedures, and the emergence of next-generation technologies in the domain of dental suction systems are expected to open new growth avenues for the global dental suction systems market.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a sharp decline in dental procedures, hence adversely impacting the growth of the market. The dental procedures carried on a regular basis utilize ultrasonic scalers and turbine handpieces that generate aerosols that are harmful to patients as well as staff. The transmission of the coronavirus throughout the dental procedure can happen through inhalation of aerosols and droplets and from direct contact with oral fluids and mucous membranes of infected individuals.



The growth of dental suction systems would be fueled by the surge in the number of hospital admissions for treating different types of dental diseases. Therefore, one of the major catalysts for market growth is the increasing demand for technically developed and top-quality medical vacuums. There are many medical vacuum systems rolled out recently in the market and these systems are made to create a suction system that simplifies the safe removal of unwanted fluids and gases to ensure sterility throughout the surgical intervention. These systems are witnessing high demand in the healthcare industry. Conversely, the growth & demand of these systems is likely to slow down because of the huge cost of maintenance of medical vacuum systems.



Market Growth Factors:



The rise in the number of dental labs that are putting investments in advanced technologies



The dental industry is highly adopting computer-aided design (CAD)/computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) because of its superior accuracy in dental restoration and digital orthodontics. These technologies are extremely beneficial to make milled crowns, bridges, dentures, and fabricated abutments utilized during dental restoration procedures. They can also offer customized brackets and removable braces for orthodontic treatments.



The rapid evolution of the dental equipment



In the last few years, the dental industry has witnessed rapid evolution due to the development of the latest dental materials. Also, there has been a significant increment in patient compliance, with a dramatic surge in the demand for minimally invasive procedures. Dental lasers find extensive applications in surgical procedures like teeth whitening and gum lifting to remove or reduce blood loss and decrease patient discomfort.



Market Restraining Factor:



Low availability of skilled dental experts



The dental industry is expected to boost owing to the shifting demographics, adoption of inactive lifestyles, increasing awareness about dental care, and surge in the prevalence of dental diseases. On the other hand, one of the major barriers to the growth of global dental suction systems is the low availability of dental experts. Moreover, the ratio of patient to a doctor is very high that is unable to cater to the rising dental problems around the world, hence hampering the demand & growth of dental equipment in the global market.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Wet Suction and Dry Suction. The dry product segment would display the fastest growth rate during the forecasting period. This is because of the benefits related to these systems. These systems are energy-effective, need low maintenance cost, and have characteristics like variable speed motor functionality that offers consistency in extraction power. In addition, these systems do not need a water connection for operation and can temporarily reconnect to the shop vacuum if the major motor collapses.



End Use Outlook



Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Dental Offices. The dental offices segment procured the maximum revenue share of the dental suction systems market in 2020. This is due to the surge in the number of dental treatment procedures in different healthcare settings. People preferred to avoid visiting the hospitals and dental offices due to the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as the leading region by obtaining the maximum revenue share of the global dental suction systems in 2020. The region is home to advanced health care infrastructure and high adoption of next-generation technologies would drive the growth of the regional market. In addition, major players are putting hefty investment in R&D activities and new product launches, hence, bolstering the growth of the market in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Dentsply Sirona, Inc., A-dec, Inc., DentalEZ, Inc. (JEP Management, Inc.), Ko-max Co., Ltd., ADS Dental System, Inc., Eschmann Technologies Ltd., Dental International B.V., Cattani S.p.A., Becker Pumps Australia and METASYS Medizintechnik GmbH.



Strategies Deployed in Dental Suction Systems Market



May-2021: Ko-Max introduced the latest suction system, "Silence Series" with an improved user interface. The product would provide features such as 360 rotation, hose type with unlimited angle height, box type with barriers against dust, and CAM type with connectivity to CAM milling machines. Moreover, the product would enable a quiet and peaceful work environment by producing less noise.



Sep-2020: Dentsply Sirona rolled out the Purevac High Volume Evacuation System with Mirror Tip. The product is developed to offer oral high-volume evacuation, visualization, illumination, and retraction during dental procedures. It comprises the HVE Mirror Tip that is a high-volume evacuation tip with a fixed dental mirror.



Sep-2020: DENTALEZ introduced three latest smart products viz. the Aeras 500 Elite Handpiece by Star, the Aeras Compressor by Ramvac, and the Aeras Vacuum by Ramvac under the new Aeras Intelligent Platform. This platform would enable the easier operation of devices for the dentist that translates into an improved experience as soon as a patient sits in the dental chair.



Jul-2019: A-dec acquired Dean Dental Systems, a vendor of eco-friendly dry vacuum systems, oil-free compressors, and other products including remote controls, tandem vacuum systems, and water safety valves. Through this acquisition, A-dec would increase its capacity of selling Dean Dental Systems under its products and services to more number of customers, expand its product portfolio, and design solutions for the dental industry.



Dec-2018: DENTALEZ completed the acquisition of Forest, a manufacturer of dental operatory equipment. Through this acquisition, DENTALEZ would expand its diverse and growing product line offering of dental products.



Jan-2018: Becker Pumps launched the latest line of regenerative blowers, the SV series in the US. The new products would provide superior performance and advanced features at a reduced cost. Regenerative blowers are utilized in industrial, medical, water treatment, and material handling applications to transfer large volumes of air at lower pressure or vacuum levels.



