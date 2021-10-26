Sirius Earns the 2021 CRN IoT Innovators Award

San Antonio, TX, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius), a leading national IT solutions integrator, announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, recently bestowed on Sirius its 2021 IoT Innovators Award. This marks the third year in a row that Sirius has received this distinguished award for its Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

The fifth annual IoT Innovators Award recognizes the top 25 solution providers and systems integrators across North America that operate on the vanguard of IoT innovation and development. The companies on the list realize the vast potential of IoT and integrate pioneering solutions into their everyday operations, according to a release from CRN.

“The winners of CRN’s 2021 IoT Innovators Award have set themselves apart by providing industry-leading IoT solutions for a diverse range of challenges,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The awarded organizations represent a distinguished group of IT trailblazers that have delivered transformative solutions to help their customers exceed the competition and establish themselves as the industry leaders in their respective markets.”

Upon hearing the news, Jill Klein, Sirius senior leader of IoT and CompTIA IoT Advisory Council vice chair, said: “What a great honor to be recognized by CRN for IoT for the third year in a row. At Sirius, we partner with clients to maximize their data’s value by innovating with intention, and today more than ever, IoT is a major catalyst to improve operations, create new revenue streams, and provide safer workplaces. We’re thrilled that our hard work is making an impact, and look forward to building on our connected products portfolio to further accelerate solution adoption this year and beyond.”

Learn more about the IoT Innovators Award list by visiting www.crn.com/IoTinnovators.

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in IT Strategy (Infrastructure and Operations), Security, Business Innovation (Digital and Data), Cloud, and Managed Services. Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

About The Channel Company: The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

©2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.