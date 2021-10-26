Global Bot Markets 2021-2025: Market is poised to Grow by $1.59 Billion - Transformation of the ICT Infrastructure is Driving Market Growth

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bot Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The bot market is poised to grow by $1.59 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 25.67%
The market is driven by the cost benefits of bot services and need to support a virtualized IT ecosystem.
The report on the bot market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The bot market analysis includes end-user and service segments and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the transformation of the ICT infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the bot market growth during the next few years. Also, will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bot market vendors that include [24]7.ai Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., Inbenta Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Oracle Corp., Pandorabots Inc., and Vergic AB.
Also, the bot market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Media - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Framework - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Platform - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- [24]7.ai Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Creative Virtual Ltd.
- Inbenta Technologies Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nuance Communications Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- Pandorabots Inc.
- Vergic AB
Appendix
