Innovation Leader Announces the 2021 Impact Award Winners

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Leader, a media company that focuses on innovation, R&D, and digital transformation in large organizations, has announced the winners of its 2021 Impact Awards , which honor companies that have achieved extraordinary innovation outcomes. The winners include Reliant (an NRG Company), OTP Bank, United Way Worldwide, Merchants Fleet, Michigan Virtual, PwC Germany, State Farm, Unilever, and USAA.

Individuals were also selected for the Most Valuable Player category, which honors individual contributors. Those honorees represent USAA and GS1 US.

A key theme of this year's honorees is nimble responses to the COVID-19 pandemic — whether that was Hungary's OTP Bank processing loan-related requests using new automation technology, or United Way Worldwide partnering with DoorDash to bring food to people who couldn't easily get to food pantries.

"As the COVID pandemic drags on, innovators in big organizations are still dealing with plenty of challenges and pressures," said Scott Kirsner, CEO and co-founder of Innovation Leader. "We're glad to be able to shine a spotlight on some of the people and programs that have been delivering impressive results. The Impact Awards are all about people who keep moving forward, despite the headwinds — and that's something worth celebrating."

The Innovation Leader editorial team first narrowed the applicant pool down to a group of finalists . These companies were then evaluated based on the overall value and impact they have delivered by a panel of judges from organizations such as Hain Celestial, Atrium Health, Oracle, Carhartt, Peloton, Fidelity Investments, Clorox, and more.

The winners will be celebrated and more details about their initiatives will be presented in a webcast on Nov. 16, and also at next year's Impact conferences in New York and San Francisco.

Applications for the 2022 Impact Awards will open in March 2022 and will be available online here .

