Breker Verification Systems Names David Kelf CEO and Adnan Hamid Executive President and CTO

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Breker Verification Systems today appointed David Kelf as CEO and Adnan Hamid as Executive President and CTO.



These changes in the management team allows Breker, the leading provider of advanced test content synthesis solutions for System-on-Chip (SoC), Universal Verification Methodology (UVM) and Post-Silicon verification environments, to meet the growing demand for its test content synthesis solutions. It also enables the team to manage rapidly expanding operations, while maintaining Breker’s technical leadership. Previously, Kelf served as Breker's chief marketing officer (CMO) and also managed the company's sales channel.



“As Breker’s solutions are leveraged across the semiconductor industry in many verification phases demanding technical thought leadership and pioneering solutions, our growing business activities call for a re-focused executive team,” remarks Hamid. “We are excited to have a proven industry leader and verification enthusiast such as Dave at the helm of the company as we rapidly evolve into a leading EDA player. In our years of working together, our equal commitment to customer success bodes well for our new direction.”



“Semiconductor verification is nearing an inflexion point due to the convergence of SoC validation challenges, design integrity, multi-tool methodologies and other issues,” adds Kelf. “Breker is a company poised to transform verification with a combination of leading technology and deep customer relationships, and I am excited to be part of the team that will realize this evolution.”



In a related announcement, Breker’s COO and CFO Maheen Hamid was named to the Governing Council of the Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community.



About Dave Kelf



An experienced executive within the chip design verification tool community, Kelf previously was vice president of worldwide marketing at OneSpin Solutions (now Siemens EDA). Formerly, he was president and CEO of Sigmatix, Inc. and worked in sales and marketing at Cadence Design Systems where he was responsible for the Verilog and VHDL verification product lines. As vice president of marketing at Co-Design Automation (now Synopsys), Kelf oversaw the introduction and growth of the SystemVerilog language before joining Novas Software (renamed Springsoft and now part of Synopsys), noted for its industry leading Verdi debug environment. Kelf has also held industry positions such as the treasurer of Accellera.



Kelf holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electronic Computer Systems from the University of Salford and a Master of Science degree in Microelectronics from Brunel University, both in the U.K., and an MBA from Boston University.



About Breker Verification Systems



Breker Verification Systems is a leading provider of Portable Stimulus solutions, a standard means to specify verification intent and behaviors reusable across target platforms. It is the first company to introduce graph-based verification and the synthesis of powerful test sets from intent-based, abstract scenario models. Breker’s Test Suite Synthesis and TrekApp library allows the automated generation of high-coverage, powerful test cases for deployment into a variety of UVM, SoC and Post-Silicon verification environments. Case studies that feature Altera (now part of Intel), Analog Devices, Broadcom, IBM, Huawei and other companies leveraging Breker’s solutions are available on the Breker website. Breker is privately held and works with leading semiconductor companies worldwide.



