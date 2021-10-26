MDsave Launches Transformative Healthcare Purchasing Platform Designed Specifically for Employers

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDsave, the nation’s leading online purchasing platform for healthcare services, has launched a dedicated portal for self-funded employers called “MDsave for Employers.” MDsave’s revolutionary technology gives self-funded employers and their vendors access to a private carve out network of local hospitals for shoppable procedures and exclusive savings. Healthcare providers who join the MDsave for Employers platform offer better prices to encourage employers and their employees to come to them for care.

“The new platform brings our shoppable procedures directly to employers via the web or API, enabling significant, guaranteed savings compared to traditional networks,” said Pat Gilmore, chief commercial officer for MDsave. “Unlike other vendors, MDsave allows members to purchase care pre-service with no threat of surprise bills. We aren’t just a booking platform. We’ve already done the heavy lifting; we’ve already negotiated the contracts with the hospitals and providers. And so our procedure prices average 40% less than national average costs — it’s really a win-win for everyone involved.”

Traditional strategies to reduce healthcare costs rely on resource-intensive direct contracting, repricing, or sophisticated claims analysis. Unlike other platforms, the MDsave for Employers marketplace allows employees to shop for care directly through custom-branded, private-label portals. Employers or their TPAs and brokers can also order needed procedures on behalf of employees to streamline their administrative processes.

Employers using MDsave can also increase the utilization of lower-cost, preventative procedures across their employee population to reduce the risk of higher-cost claims. MDsave’s commitment to increasing access to affordable preventive care can improve wellness, reduce sick days, and help employees stay healthy and productive.

“We started with the patient as our North Star,” said Charlie Byrge, vice president of Business Development for MDsave. “We focused on self-pay and HDHP savings for consumers. That has led TPAs, worksite clinics, health plans, and even municipal governments to seek us out for our affordable cash-pay rates. Because our procedures are bundled to remove cost variances, employers are assured that the goal post won’t move 30 or 60 days later — our bundled prices are guaranteed. MDsave for Employers expands our reach and continues in our mission of bringing affordable care directly to the people who need it most.”

The MDsave for Employers marketplace offers fully bundled episodes of care at a guaranteed, fixed price for more than 1,700 procedures across 320+ hospitals in 33 states. MDsave for Employers reduces cost, enhances price transparency, and improves accessibility and compliance through a better healthcare purchasing experience. To learn more, visit mdsave.com/employers.

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., MDsave is the nation’s leading online purchasing platform for healthcare services — bringing together patients seeking affordable, reliable care with providers offering high-quality services at fair prices. Using cutting-edge technology, MDsave simplifies the healthcare billing process for patients and providers alike through transparent bundled pricing and upfront payment. MDsave’s patented technology also helps employers and payers offer more value to employees and policyholders with out-of-pocket deductible costs. For more information, visit www.mdsave.com.