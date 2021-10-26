Sauce Labs Named to San Francisco Business Times’ Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List for Eighth Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc. , the leading provider of continuous testing solutions, today announced it was named to the San Francisco Business Times’ list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area for 2021. This marks the eighth consecutive year Sauce Labs has appeared on the publication’s prestigious ranking, dating back to its first appearance in 2014.



“We are thrilled to once again rank as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Bay Area, a region synonymous with business and technology innovation,” said Aled Miles, president and CEO, Sauce Labs. “The past 12 months have been a period of significant transformation, both for Sauce Labs as a company and the global economy as a whole. Our continued growth reflects not only the passion and resilience of our team members, but the collective commitment of organizations across the globe to creating digital experiences that work every time, everywhere, and for everyone.”

Now in its 30th year, the San Francisco Business Times’ annual ranking of Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area covers nearly every industry and counts among its alumni some of the world’s most iconic brands. This year’s winners were selected based on the percentage of revenue growth achieved between 2018 and 2020.

In making its eighth consecutive appearance on the San Francisco Business Times’ list, Sauce Labs continues a run of industry recognition that has extended throughout 2021. Earlier this year, Sauce Labs received “Top Rated” Awards for Agile Development and Functional Testing from TrustRadius, a leading resource for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products based on customer feedback. The company was also named a finalist for Best DevOps Cloud Product in the 2021 DevOps Excellence Awards presented by Computing, a leading publisher of technology news and analysis in the UK.

The recognition comes as Sauce Labs continues to expand and evolve its capabilities. In the past 12 months, Sauce Labs has completed four acquisitions to better help companies excel in the era of DevOps-driven software development, including:

API Fortress , provider of API testing solutions for agile and DevOps teams

, provider of for agile and DevOps teams AutonomIQ , provider of scriptless test automation solutions to help users quickly and easily create and execute tests for modern SaaS and low-code applications

, provider of scriptless test automation solutions to help users quickly and easily create and execute tests for modern SaaS and applications TestFairy , provider of an enterprise-grade, all-in-one test platform for mobile beta testing

, provider of an enterprise-grade, all-in-one test platform for Backtrace, provider of best-in-class error monitoring and reporting solutions for web, mobile, and gaming apps

Building on the more than 4 billion tests that have already been run on its continuous testing cloud platform, Sauce Labs’ expanded capabilities enable customers to ensure code quality and deliver exceptional user experiences by pairing rich front-end testing in dev and test environments with risk-mitigating error monitoring in production.

