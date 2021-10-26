Podcast Picks for Listeners Looking for Expert Insights

CLEVELAND, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Podcast listeners can dig deeper into the subjects they care about this fall and hear from seasoned experts who are also engaging storytellers. Evergreen Podcasts introduces West Wing Reports for politics and news buffs who want a behind-the-scenes perspective of the White House, and Pit Lane Parley for racing enthusiasts. Now celebrating more than 8 million+ downloads since its founding, Evergreen invites everyone to join a community of curious listeners.

"Now listeners can stay up to date with the latest in everything from Washington politics to IndyCar racing with the growing catalog of Evergreen Podcasts," says Brigid Coyne, Production Director.

West Wing Reports

What news from Washington is affecting the average citizen? From money matters to jobs— it's all here. Paul Brandus will fill listeners in with his perspective from the White House, Congress, Supreme Court and more. For more than a decade, Brandus has been a member of the White House Press Corps, and he's authored books about presidential history. Not to mention, he pens columns for USA Today and Dow Jones MarketWatch. He's worked everywhere from the streets of Moscow to the trenches of network television, and what listeners love about his approach with West Wing Reports is the way he delivers news in a fair, honest and relevant way every Friday.

"We can depend on Paul Brandus to deliver the news in a format that resonates with what listeners need and want to know, educating us in a balanced way about the ways this news impacts our everyday lives," says Gerardo Orlando, VP of Network Development.

Pit Lane Parley

Looking for dedicated episodes for racing? Then stop in at Pit Lane Parley with hosts Mike Joachim and Matt Hickey, along with other co-hosts and contributors like Shannon McBride, Michael Goodier, and David Leiting, Jr. Expect in-depth coverage with IndyCar Podcast + News, plus F1, IMSA, F2, NHRA, Formula E and other racing series. The hosts bring a positive vibe to every episode—and the more you watch, the more you'll learn. As one reviewer wrote: "I've been wanting more IndyCar focused content and this podcast is everything I've wanted and more. Great listen for every race weekend!"

For those who didn't realize how much they want that drill-down racing coverage, this casual fan says weekly listens have been a real hook into the sport. "This has made me a huge fan of IndyCar racing!" Add that you can become a member of Pit Lane Parley and access bonus content, free merchandise and a members-only chat.

Learn more about Evergreen Podcasts and check out our complete lineup of shows. Our storytelling podcasts have something for everyone.

