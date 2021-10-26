MTE Introduces Stocking Program for Quick Delivery of Popular Products

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTE Corporation, a world leader in the design and manufacture of high‐efficiency electrical power quality solutions for commercial and industrial applications, today announced the introduction of "Power Quality Express," a stocking initiative that enables the company to respond immediately to customer demand. The initiative puts over 100 of our most popular products in stock for immediate delivery, including RL and RLW reactors, Matrix® AP harmonic filters, our new dV E‐Series dV/dt filters, and select SineWave Filters. In addition, MTE has invested in operations innovation to ensure over 600 of our in‐demand SKUs are ready to ship in under 10 days.

"The Power Quality Express program came together through close collaboration between our suppliers and a broad, cross‐functional MTE team," said Mike Ingle, Vice President of Operations. "Early on, we recognized some of the material supply and delivery headwinds that were coming and moved swiftly to address them so we could shorten lead times, while others were stretching them out."

"The robust post‐pandemic economic recovery created unique supply challenges across all industries, and MTE is meeting those challenges head on," said Shawn Smith, MTE President. "Our customers can have the best, most robust power quality solutions, and now with world‐class lead times."

All products covered under the "Power Quality Express" program are available to order now.

About MTE Corporation

MTE Corporation is an international supplier of power quality solutions designed to improve the reliability of power electronic systems and variable frequency drives. MTE designs, manufactures, and distributes Matrix® AP Passive Harmonic Filters, RL and RLW Reactors, DC Link Chokes, dV Sentry®, SineWave Guardian®, and SineWave Nexus® Motor Protection Filters, TEAL® Power Conditioning and Distribution Units, plus custom magnetic products that solve power quality problems in a broad range of applications. MTE Corporation is an operating company within the Diversified Industrial Segment of Steel Partners Holding L.P. For more information, please visit www.mtecorp.com.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, food products and services, sports, training, education, entertainment, and lifestyle businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other segments. For more information about Steel Partners, please visit www.steelpartners.com.

