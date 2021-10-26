Users Are Tired of Social Media Groups and Are Shifting to Independent Online Communities, New Study by PeerBoard

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the beginning of the Covid pandemic, there has been a significant 81% growth in the engagement of online communities, according to a new study by PeerBoard .

The biggest drivers for the growth of independent online communities are users' qualms with social media: almost half of all users are frustrated with offenses and bullying on social media platforms.

Also, interview respondents mentioned that they are tired of being advertised to and unhappy with being forced to conform to the political stance of the platforms they are using.

Among other findings:

71% of communities saw their visibility increase over the last two years, 67% of them with an added increase in urgency: the COVID-19 pandemic moved online communities from a nice-to-have to a must-have.

The top five online community membership groups in 2021 are customers, developers, influencers, volunteers, and employees: almost half of all participants of online communities are consumers of the brands that own those communities.

Revenues from the online communities market were estimated to increase from $392.95 million in 2014 to $1.2 billion in 2021: in seven years, revenue from online communities has increased three times, since the majority of communication has moved online and continues to grow.

Study Methodology

The study surveys 22 research studies and data sources published between 2019 and 2021, including data from GlobalWebIndex, Statista, SocialMediaToday, Facebook, and others.

PeerBoard is an American software as a service company creating and managing online communities for marketplaces and professional platforms, backed by well-known American VC funds AltaIR Capital, FinSight Ventures, FJ Labs, and others.

