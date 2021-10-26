Global Sleeve Label Markets Report 2021: Sustainability and Environmental Challenges, Competitive Technologies, & Growth Forecasts

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sleeve Label Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sleeve Label Market Study 2021 details the current status of the global and regional sleeve label markets, materials, and technologies, with particular emphasis on the changing structure and trends within this dynamic business area.

This report will help you in identifying the market developments that will help your business in creating actionable strategies to seize new opportunities and alleviate threats.

Sleeve labels - particularly heat shrink sleeves - continue to take market share around the world from the 'traditional' labeling technologies. This packaging decoration format provides high-quality, 360-degree, head-to-toe graphics on a wide spectrum of complex container geometries. The developments in this area call for a continuous update of statistics and background information.

The Global Sleeve Label Market Study 2021 provides an overview of the global and regional sleeve label markets. It includes information about market structure, a breakdown by sleeve label format and a growth forecast. Sleeve label formats covered in the report are: Heat Shrink Sleeve, Stretch Sleeve, ROSOTMD Shrink Sleeve, and RFS MD Shrink Sleeve.

The study focuses on materials used in the production of sleeve labels of all types, and on the markets and market trends.

This extensive and up-to-date report will give you insights into:

Segmentation per Region and Globally on:

Application of technology

Application of category for labels

End-use market segment

Material used

Trends and Forecasts

Trends around sustainability, technology and materials

Company directory, market structure and value chain

Competitive technology

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Label Markets

3.1 Global Label Market

3.2 Global Sleeve Label Technologies & Markets

4. Sleeve Labels

4.1 Sleeve Label Categories

4.1.1 Heat Shrink TD Sleeve Labels

4.1.2 Stretch Sleeve Labels

4.1.3 ROSOT and RFS MD Sleeve Labels

4.2 Sleeve Label Markets

4.3 Sleeve Label Market Structures

4.4 Sleeve Label Market Value Chain

4.5 Sleeve Label Market Segmentation

4.4.1 Application Technology

4.4.2 Application Category

4.4.3 End Use Markets

4.4.4 Materials

4.4.5 Regional Markets

4.6 Global Sleeve Label Market - Trends & Forecasts

5. European Sleeve Label Market

5.1 Market Structure & Value Chain

5.1.1 European Sleeve Label Market - Market Structure

5.1.2 European Sleeve Label Market - Value Chain

5.2 European Sleeve Label Market - Segmentation

5.2.1 Application Technology

5.2.2 Application Category

5.2.3 End Use Markets

5.2.4 Materials

5.2.5 Regional Markets

5.3 Trends & Forecasts

6. North American Sleeve Label Market

7. Asian Sleeve Label Market

8. South American Sleeve Label Market

9. African & Middle East Sleeve Label Market

10. Sleeve Label Market - Technology Trends

10.1 Sleeve Label Market - Technology Trends, Materials

10.2 Sleeve Label Market - Technology Trends, Printing

11. The Future For Sleeve Labels

11.1. Sustainability and Environmental Challenges

11.2. Competitive Technologies

11.3. Growth Forecasts

12. Directory

12.1 Printers

12.2 Labeling Machines

12.3 Films/Inks/Resins/Adhesives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1gjxkz