Global Collision Avoidance Sensor Market By Sensor Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

The first is to notify a driver about the approaching danger through light, sound, or both, and the second is to notify vehicles with back & front cameras and offering a visual warning of obstructions. The growth of the global collision avoidance sensors would witness bright prospects due to the surge in the focus of consumers and OEMs on safety features of vehicles, government norms, the impact of the New Car Assessment Programs (NCAPs), and motivation from the insurance organization by declining the premium for vehicles integrated with collision avoidance sensors.



Some of the major catalysts for the growth of the collision avoidance sensor market are increasing sales of sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and exclusive luxury vehicles. Additionally, the growth of the global market is also fueled by the constant development in the domains of the camera. Conversely, the cyclic nature of automotive sales and production is expected to slow down the growth of the global collision avoidance market in the upcoming years. However, the global collision avoidance sensor market would witness new avenues for growth due to the increasing automotive safety guidelines and installation of advanced driver assistance systems in passenger cars.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The electronics and semiconductor sector has been adversely impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Operations of enterprises and manufacturing facilities around several countries were remained shut down due to the rise in the cases of COVID-19 and are anticipated to remain shut down even in 2021. Moreover, the global supply chain has been disrupted significantly due to the partial or complete lockdown, hence becoming a barrier for makers to reach the customers. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the lives of the billions and the overall economy around the world. The current pandemic is developing instability in the stock market and is leading to declined business confidence, significant slowdown of supply chains, and growing panic among the customer segments.



Asian and European nations have witnessed stringent lockdown guidelines, thereby experienced a massive loss of revenue and business because of the closure of manufacturing facilities. The global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the activities of the manufacturing and production industries, which further had an impact on the global collision avoidance sensor market. Additionally, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a severe impact on the electronics sector, as the manufacturing units remained closed, thereby fueled the demand for electronics and semiconductor products in the industries. Its significant impact involves a huge manufacturing disruption across Europe and disruption in Chinese parts exports, which could create obstacles for the growth of the global collision avoidance sensor market in the upcoming years.



Market Growth Factors:



High demand for anti-collision systems



Factors like an increased focus on R&D activities by markets players and higher consumer awareness are playing crucial roles in boosting the growth of the collision avoidance sensor market. The deployment of collision avoidance sensors enables vehicles to carry out autonomous and semi-autonomous decision-making. Anti-collision systems allow automotive OEMs to incorporate additional intelligence to achieve the objective of manufacturing an autonomous vehicle.



Automated vehicles and ADAS have witnessed massive demand



There has been a substantial advancement in automated driving systems (ADS) in the last couple of years. Some of the cars sold in present times have become flexible to automated operations. Additionally, prototype cars that can do autonomous driving are being experimented on public roads of Japan, Europe, and the US. Some of the major features of an automated system are higher safety, declined congestions, and a low amount of stress for car occupants.



Market Restraining Factor:



Poor weather conditions



There are many benefits of collision avoidance sensors including radar, ultrasonic, LiDAR, and other anti-crash and block hole detection systems. However, the performance of these sensors can decline by various aspects which can affect the sensing power of these devices. Various sensors which are central to the activity of advanced safety systems can be blocked and closed due to ice, snow, or salt grimes/dirt collects on cars. This could a significant barrier to the growth of the global collision avoidance sensor market in the forthcoming years.



Sensor Type Outlook



Based on Sensor Type, the market is segmented into Radar, Camera, Ultrasound, Lidar and Others. The Radar segment obtained the maximum revenue share in the collision avoidance sensor market in 2020 and the segment is likely to show a similar kind of trend even during the forecast period. Radars are considered as the highly favored option regarding detection systems that need a precise measurement of location and distance of barriers.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Parking Assistance, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Others. The Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS) segment would collect the prominent revenue share during the forecast period as these systems are extremely beneficial in substantially reducing the rear-end collisions or accidents.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific would display the fasted growth rate during the forecast period. Factor such as the surge in the strict guidelines about the installation of regional collision avoidance sensors is responsible for the growth of the regional market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Honeywell International, Inc. and Texas Instruments, Inc. are the forerunners in the Collision Avoidance Sensor Market. Companies such as Infineon Technologies AG, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Continental AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., Sensata Technologies Holdings PLC, and Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Collision Avoidance Sensor Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jun-2021: Continental came into collaboration with Deutsche Telekom on a cycle collision warning system. Following this collaboration, the two companies aimed to develop a system that sends alerts about the potential accidents between connected vehicles and cyclists or other unsafe road users like scooter riders, pedelec riders, and pedestrians.



May-2021: Infineon Technologies entered into a partnership with Reality AI, a complete engineering environment for Edge AI / Tiny ML product development using sensors. This partnership aimed to develop an advanced sensing solution offering vehicles the sense of hearing. This latest solution embeds XENSIV MEMS microphones into the current sensor systems. It allows the cars to see around the corner and send alerts regarding moving objects hidden in the blind spot or coming emergency vehicles that are yet too far to see.



Jan-2021: Denso formed a partnership with Aeva, a LiDAR and perception systems company based in the US. Through this partnership, the two companies would develop advanced sensing and perception systems. In addition, the partnership aimed to bring advancement in Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) LiDAR, an innovative solution that estimates velocity along with depth and reflectivity. Moreover, the partnership also focused on supporting the objective of the DENSO to lower down traffic accidents and realize the freedom of mobility for all.



Jun-2020: Silicon Valley Innovation Center (SVIC), a division of Infineon Technologies signed an agreement with Blumio, a leader in wearable sensor technology. Through this agreement, the companies would develop a wearable, non-invasive blood pressure sensor on the basis of the XENSIV radar chipset of Infineon. Once developed, a kit integrating radar chipset and development board of Infineon with algorithms and software of Blumio would be rolled out to consumer and medical wearable device manufacturers to embed into their blood pressure monitoring devices.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Dec-2020: Honeywell took over Sparta Systems, Life Sciences Software Company. This acquisition aimed to expand the reach of the Honeywell Forge platform. The Honeywell Forge platform is a portfolio of cloud applications that assist companies to analyze sensor data from internet of things systems in order to enhance their daily operations.



Apr-2020: Infineon Technologies completed the acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, an American semiconductor design and manufacturing company. The acquisition aimed to support Infineon commitment to structural-developmental drivers and on a wide range of applications.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Aug-2021: Continental unveiled airbag control units (ACU), the heart of the life-saving system in Germany. The product launch aimed to utilize signals from connected control units to install the latest functions that help in the deployment of airbags and increase their service life, particularly during a side crash.



Aug-2021: Denso Corporation launched the products for Advanced Drive, an advanced driver assistance technology featured on the latest Lexus LS, and the latest Toyota Mirai. With the help of Advanced Drive, by marking the destination in the navigation system, the on-board system would accurately identify the situation, make decisions and help driving under the driver’s guidance as per the real traffic conditions.



Apr-2021: Continental launched its sixth generation of long-range radar and surround radar. These radar sensors have a common software and hardware platform, hence it decreases the costs as well as complications. These sensors are capable of supporting different vehicle architectures and kinds via their availability as smart radar, with data processing in the sensor, and as satellite radar, with the processing of data in a central control unit.



Apr-2021: D3 Engineering, a Texas Instruments platinum design partner introduced its DesignCore RS-1843AOP and RS-1843AOPU mmWave Radar Sensors. These small sensors would facilitate the installation of various different mmWave radar algorithms to calculate, sense, and monitor. They could be utilized with a PC or integrated platform to enable algorithm development, field testing, application demonstrations, and sensing evaluation. In addition, the sensors would also support the automotive application such as collision avoidance and parking assist.



Feb-2021: Panasonic Corporation launched R-5410, Halogen-free Ultra-low Transmission Loss Multi-layer Circuit Board Material suitable for millimetre-wave antennas. These systems are designed for driving environment recognition platforms that facilitate the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) technology.



Jan-2021: Panasonic Automotive Systems of America rolled out its latest Augmented Reality (AR) HUD. Panasonic uses its new developments in imaging technology, optics, and volume optimization, integrated with AI technology from its SPYDR cockpit domain controller to provide near-field and far-field content for vehicle information (like speed), mapping/route guidance, object & pedestrian detection for a smooth, improved and informed driver experience.



Dec-2020: NXP Semiconductors launched a whole new portfolio of new radar sensor chipset solutions. This portfolio can surround vehicles in a 360-degree safety cocoon and allow the identification and classification capabilities of imaging radar along with covering every radar category from NCAP corner to 4D imaging radar.



Feb-2020: Panasonic Corporation unveiled a time-of-flight (TOF) image sensor which utilizes avalanche photodiode (APD) pixels. The product can obtain extremely precise 3D information in line with the position of objects from near to far places at distances up to 250m. This sensor can be used at several places including wide-area surveillance and automotive range imaging.



Geographical Expansions:



Feb-2020: Continental expanded its reach by establishing a plant in New Braunfels in the US state of Texas. This geographical expansion aimed to expand the company’s capability to manufacture radar sensors.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Sensor Type



• Radar



• Camera



• Ultrasound



• Lidar



• Others



By Application



• Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)



• Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS)



• Blind Spot Detection (BSD)



• Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)



• Parking Assistance



• Autonomous Emergency Braking



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Continental AG



• NXP Semiconductors N.V.



• Infineon Technologies AG



• Panasonic Corporation



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• Denso Corporation



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• Texas Instruments, Inc.



• Sensata Technologies Holdings PLC



• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

