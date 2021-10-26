Bryan Ziegler, PharmD, MBA, Receives the 2021 George Roentsch, RPh, New Innovator Award from PCCA

Houston, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA has named Bryan Ziegler, PharmD, MBA, of Moss Compounding Pharmacy, Florence, South Carolina, as the recipient of the 2021 George Roentsch, RPh, New Innovator Award. PCCA Director of Member Engagement Erin Michael, MBA, MS, CPhT, presented the award to Ziegler on Saturday, October 23, during PCCA’s 40th Anniversary International Seminar in Houston, Texas.

Established in 2010 and formerly known as the George Roentsch, RPh, Scholarship, this award is given annually to an up-and-coming independent pharmacist and PCCA member who embodies the innovative and sharing nature for which George Roentsch was well-known in the pharmacy compounding community.

As the majority owner and pharmacist-in-charge of Moss Compounding Pharmacy, Ziegler is passionate about promoting health and wellness for human and veterinary patients through personalized medication solutions and expert clinical services. With a keen interest in entrepreneurship, he is also the owner of Pharmacy Service Consulting, LLC, a consulting firm that supports community pharmacies with training and education, implementation guidance, workflow analysis and market analysis for pharmacist-provided patient care services.

“Bryan has done some amazing things in a short period of time,” Michael said. “A PCCA member for only five years, he has taken an existing business and grown it into an innovative practice where practitioners lean on him to help solve medication problems. He is always willing to share information with his colleagues and proactively looks for ways to learn from others in an effort to help his patients.”

Ziegler is a 2001 graduate of the University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy and a 2006 graduate of the Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina. In his previous career, Bryan served in faculty and administrative roles at the University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy and still maintains a position as an adjunct clinical associate professor. At the college, his lecture topics focus on pharmacy financial and operational management topics, pharmacy ownership and compounding.

Ziegler is a frequent attendee of and speaker at compounding educational events and an engaging member of PCCA’s Concierge Compounding program – a platform that promotes peer-to-peer sharing of compounding techniques to enhance patient care. He also frequently shares with colleagues outside of this program.

“Bryan truly represents the compounding pharmacy profession in the best possible way and is very deserving of this honor,” said Michael.

The late George Roentsch, RPh, was the owner and pharmacist of The Apothecary in Keene, N.H., and is fondly remembered for his work, which advanced the art and science of custom-made prescription medications. Roentsch was passionate about pharmacy compounding and generously shared many of his formulas and innovations with fellow compounders.

