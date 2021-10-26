Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market size worth $ 1,866.90 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 15.40% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market ” By Product Type (Viral Vectors, Plasma DNA, Non-Viral DNA Vectors), By Application (Cancer, Inherited Disorder, Infectious Diseases, and Others), By End Product (DNA Vaccines, Gene Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market size was valued at USD 583.71 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,866.90 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.40% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Overview

A growing number of patients opting for gene therapy is a major factor propelling the growth of the Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing market. Gene therapy is a leading field in medical science, which promises new treatment development for patients suffering from various diseases. Genetically modified therapies have emerged as a promising treatment approach for various diseases (primarily ones that currently have no cure), including inherited disorders and certain viral infections. Demand for plasmid DNA is rising steeply because of a boom in gene therapy development. pDNA is a prerequisite for the production of AAV (adeno-associated virus), lentivirus, and other viral vector platforms. There is an increase in several genetic disorders and infectious diseases across the globe. For instance, according to the UNAIDS statistics, in 2019, 38.0 million individuals worldwide were living with HIV and 1.7 million people became newly infected with HIV.

Manufacturing challenges pertaining to the large-scale production of vectors might restrict the growth of the market. The global healthcare industry has experienced the augmented availability of technologically advanced healthcare equipment because of the growing investments from healthcare stakeholders in delivering innovative care delivery models, advanced digital technologies, and many others. This has ultimately assisted in developing an advanced health ecosystem across the globe. The up-surging healthcare infrastructure will create numerous opportunities in the sector which will ultimately improve the demand for viral vectors and plasmid DNA across the globe. However, regulatory, scientific, and ethical challenges associated with gene therapy, production capacity limitations, and manufacturing challenges pertaining to large-scale production of vectors are major aspects that limit the market growth.

Key Developments in Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

In January 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific had acquired Viral Vector Manufacturing Business from Novasep.

In April 2020, Merck had announced a second Carlsbad, California, U.S.A.-based facility for its BioReliance viral and gene therapy service offering.

In May 2021, Lonza launches Next Generation 4D-Nucleofector Cell Transfection Platform with proven performance and enhanced ease of use.

The major players in the market are Merck KGaA, Lonza, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc., Cobra Biologics Ltd., Brammer Bio, Waisman Biomanufacturing, Genezen, YPOSKESI, Advanced BioScience, Laboratories, Inc. (ABL, Inc.), Novasep Holding S.A.S, ATVIO Biotech Ltd, and Others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market On the basis of Product Type, Application, End Product, and Geography.

Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Product Type Viral Vectors Plasma DNA Non-Viral DNA Vectors







Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By Application Cancer Inherited Disorder Infectious Diseases Others







Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, By End-Product DNA Vaccines Gene Therapy Immunotherapy Others







Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



