U.S. Chamber of Commerce Honors TOOTRiS With 'Dream Big' Minority-Owned Business Achievement Award

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the nation's Child Care crisis escalates, TOOTRiS is garnering national attention for an innovative, real-time platform that is pioneering a new way to connect parents, providers, employers, and service organizations.

TOOTRiS, the first on-demand Child Care platform, was recently recognized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce with the Dream Big Minority-Owned Business Achievement Award. The annual Dream Big Awards, held virtually Oct. 21, 2021, celebrates the achievements of small businesses and highlights their contributions to America's economic growth. TOOTRiS was chosen from a record 1,000+ applications submitted from U.S. businesses.

"I'm very excited and humbled by this amazing recognition because we dream big every day," said TOOTRiS CEO Alessandra Lezama. "Our dedicated team at TOOTRiS shares this recognition with and pays tribute to all the amazing Child Care providers - especially women of color - who hold our communities together and are an integral part of moving our economy forward by helping parents get back to work."

Lezama - a seasoned technology executive and single mom of color - founded TOOTRiS in 2019 with a mission to create a platform that enables more parents - especially women - to participate and thrive in the workforce, while empowering a new crop of women entrepreneurs to launch their own Child Care business. Now, the startup has more than 150,000 Child Care providers on its platform across the U.S.

TOOTRiS is also being recognized for helping to create a more equitable workforce by partnering with companies and organizations to make it easier for employees to find quality Child Care by seamlessly integrating its platform with existing benefits programs.

"Through the Dream Big Awards, the U.S. Chamber is proud to honor the very best in American small business - the innovators, dreamers, and doers who despite this year's obstacles, continue to be a beacon of hope through their actions, contributions, and leadership. Congratulations to TOOTRiS and all of this year's award winners and finalists," said Tom Sullivan, U.S. Chamber of Commerce vice president of small business policy.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is reinventing Child Care, making it convenient, affordable and on-demand. As the world shifts to digitalized services, TOOTRiS helps parents and providers connect and transact in real-time, empowering working parents - especially women - to secure quality Child Care, while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program. TOOTRiS is creating a new digital economy that promotes entrepreneurial opportunities for individuals with passion and talent to become Child Care providers, improving their quality of life while increasing the much-needed supply of Child Care across the state. TOOTRiS' unique technology enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support paramount to regaining employee productivity and increasing their ROI. Visit tootris.com for more information.

About the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world's largest business organization representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy. Our members range from the small businesses and local chambers of commerce that line the Main Streets of America to leading industry associations and large corporations. They all share one thing: They count on the U.S. Chamber to be their voice in Washington, across the country, and around the world. For more than 100 years, we have advocated for pro-business policies that help businesses create jobs and grow our economy.

Media Contact:

press@tootris.com

(858) 263-0725







Related Images











Image 1: TOOTRiS Child Care On-Demand









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment