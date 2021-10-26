DefinedCrowd Rebrands as Defined.ai, Reflecting Expanded Position as a Developer Platform for Artificial Intelligence

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defined.ai (formerly DefinedCrowd), the leading provider of data, models and tools for Artificial Intelligence, today announced a rebranding in response to continued company growth and the evolution of the development and application of Artificial Intelligence, impacting companies in all sectors from healthcare and retail to finance and consumer goods. At the center of this rebranding is a change of the company name to Defined.ai and an update to the corporate logo and tagline.

With the product suites now folding under one name, the company can continue to scale the business to new heights, moving beyond a resource for crowd-sourced data gathering to a comprehensive AI platform and marketplace to embrace and empower a new era of AI development. While Defined.ai will continue to offer its existing services, including custom collection, data crowdsets, and white-glove support, the product brands DefinedData, DefinedWorkflows, DefinedSolutions and DefinedCrew will all merge under the cohesive Defined.ai umbrella.

As companies look to invest in AI technology, development teams have increasingly realized how critical AI models with robust and diverse datasets are to building a good product. If AI is built on data that is representative of the populations it is serving, the end result will only be more successful and have a higher degree of consumer engagement and support. The Defined.ai platform gives AI model builders a place to create and trade those tools and datasets that are necessary to develop successful AI models that drive key business goals. Developers can purchase datasets, through subscriptions or one-off transactions, sell their own datasets as third-party vendors, or request highly specialized, custom datasets built by the Defined.ai team.

"Today marks a major milestone for Defined.ai, as AI technology continues to be incorporated into every aspect of our lives, both in the tech stack and geographically," said Daniela Braga, CEO and Founder, Defined.ai. "Our team is reshaping the way the AI industry innovates, by changing the way AI developers build and add to the value chain of AI, starting with the data. By advocating for ethical and bias-free models, and enabling the world with the tools that will make their products as inclusive as possible, the Defined.ai team is creating the future in real time. We're setting the standard and promoting the already rapid evolution, adoption, and application of AI technology."

About Defined.ai

Defined.ai is on a mission to enable the creators of the future.

At Defined.ai, we believe AI should be created as we raise our children, with the responsibility to make it the best version possible, to be fair, kind, inclusive and to strive for a better world. That's why we provide high-quality AI training data, tools, and models to the creators of the future. We offer data scientists the solutions to get it just right, from datasets to bootstrap their models which keep their projects moving, to the final tuning in domains and perfection in accents and phonetics. We host the leading AI marketplace, where data scientists can buy and sell off-the-shelf datasets, tools and models, and we provide customizable workflows that can be used to generate datasets tuned to their needs. And, because the future of AI is complicated, Defined.ai can also offer professional services to help deliver success in complex machine learning projects.

Defined.ai has offices in Seattle, USA, Lisbon and Porto, Portugal, and Tokyo, Japan, and has raised more than 60 million dollars in investment.

