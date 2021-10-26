New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery-free Sensors Market By Frequency, By Sensor Type, By Industry Vertical, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177756/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, the continuous miniaturization of medical & electronic gadgets and the increasing deployment of automated condition monitoring solutions within smart factories are estimated to fuel the growth of the battery-free sensors market over the forecast period.



These sensors operate on a radio frequency identification interface (RFID) without using a battery. In addition, the sensor obtains energy from the radio frequency identification reader to supply power to the sensing circuit and then give back the digital information to the radio frequency identification reader. Additionally, battery-free wireless sensors are widely utilized in aerospace & defense, healthcare automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial verticals. The tracking, temperature monitoring, area sensing, security & surveillance, pressure sensing, medical diagnosis, and others are some of the major applications of these sensors. These sensors are easily inserted into the automated electronic systems in comparison to the traditional sensors that affect their demand in the battery-free sensors market.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the growth of the battery-free sensors market. The imposition of various restrictions like travel ban, partial and complete lockdown has impacted the working of manufacturing units, which created a gap between the demand and supply chain. The severe disruption in the manufacturing process has negatively impacted the growth of the battery-free sensors market. The main components of sensors are majorly manufactured in the Asia Pacific region.



The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the overdependency on the Asia Pacific region, especially China for raw materials. Various manufacturers in Germany, the US, and Australia are extremely impacted by the lockdown imposed in China and other countries of the Asia Pacific region. This has further led to the restricted production of battery-free sensors, which has resulted in declining business inputs. The recovery phase of the nations from the pandemic depends on government assistance along with the level of corporate debt and the way companies and markets manage with the slowdown of demand. Till then, the overall growth of the battery-free sensors market is estimated to witness a decline during the forecast years due to the pandemic.



Market Growth Factors:



Increasing adoption of battery-free sensors in various medical and electronic devices



There are several consumer electronics and medical devices that are embedded with battery-free sensors for carrying out different functions. In addition, manufacturers of these devices are increasingly focusing on reducing the size of their products that helps them in making them compact. These sensors are majorly used in various consumer electronics like smartphones and numerous medical devices.



Increasing deployment of predictive maintenance programs in industries



Predictive maintenance (PdM) is among the main opportunity fields for the battery-free sensors market. This is a crucial tool for transportation, industrial, and healthcare industries. It enables a decrease in the capital and operating costs of Industrial IoT by streamlining proactive servicing and restoration of assets along with enabling more efficient usage of repair resources including human labor and replacement products.



Market Restraining Factor:



Difficulty in managing huge data sets



Battery-free sensors are embedded with RFID tags to transfer identified, tracked, and monitored information to the operators. These sensors produce a vast amount of data. For example, in a data center, monitoring the assets like tapes, routers, servers, media, and other devices, produce terabytes of data every day. This enormous amount of data is difficult to handle by the organizations, which may hamper the demand for these sensors in the market.



Frequency Outlook



Based on Frequency, the market is segmented into Ultra High Frequency, High Frequency and Low Frequency. The ultra-high frequency segment is estimated to acquire the maximum share of the market over the forecast period. Presently, the majority of battery-free sensor manufacturers provide ultra-high frequency sensors for a wide range of applications. These kinds of sensors have a broad read range up to 20 feet, which is more than that of low-frequency & high-frequency sensors and can be fixed on metal; thus, ultra-high frequency sensors are the perfect fit for industrial applications.



Sensor Type Outlook



Based on Sensor Type, the market is segmented into Temperature Sensor, Motion & Position Sensors, Pressure & Humidity/Moisture Sensors, Light Sensors and Others. The temperature sensors dominated the battery-free sensors market with the highest share in 2020. There are only a few companies that are offering these sensors because the battery-free sensors market is still at the early phase of commercialization.



Industry Vertical Outlook



Based on Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into Automotive, Logistics, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Telecom & IT, and Others. the automotive sector is estimated to procure the highest market share during the forecast period. The automotive OEM (original equipment manufacturers) and key players in the mobility sector are severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Automobile OEMs majorly depend on just-in-time manufacturing that is currently affecting their production capabilities and total exports due to the disruption caused in the supply chain.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific emerged as the leading region in the battery-free sensors market in 2020 and is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the factors like increasing adoption of predictive maintenance tools, ongoing industrialization, and rising competitive pressure to gain more operational efficiency.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; ON Semiconductor Corporation and Distech Controls are the forerunners in the Battery-Free Sensors Market. Companies such as EnOcean GmbH, Axzon Inc., Inductosense Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include On Semiconductor Corporation, Farsens, Axzon (RFMicron, Inc.), Inductosense Ltd., Phase IV Engineering, Powercast Corp., Distech Controls (Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.), Enocean GmbH (Rutronik), DCO Systems Ltd. and Everactive.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Battery-free Sensors Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Aug-2021: Distech Controls collaborated with École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) and the Laboratory of Imaging, Vision and Artificial Intelligence (LIVIA). This collaboration aimed to make a synergy encourage the development of machine learning solutions for the control of connected buildings.



Aug-2021: Everactive partnered with Armstrong International, a global executive search firm. This partnership aimed to integrate Everactive’s real-time monitoring technology with Armstrong International’s SAGE steam trap management software.



Jul-2021: ON Semiconductor teamed up with AutoX, a leading automotive portal, and publication in India. This collaboration is aimed at the development of next-generation autonomous vehicle technology.



Feb-2021: Inductosense joined hands with Sinochem, a Chinese state-owned multinational conglomerate. In this collaboration, Inductosense would support Sinochem with corrosion monitoring digitization, where Sinochem has fully validated the Inductosense WAND system after a successful trial. In addition, this collaboration enabled Inductosense to decrease the cost and time attached to inspecting inaccessible locations at height and under insulation.



Nov-2020: Distech Controls came into partnership with the ioXt Alliance, the Global Standard for IoT Security, along with Cree Lighting, Crestron, and Silvair. This partnership aimed to help in improving IoT security within the industry. Together, the entities would deliver greater transparency across the certification of current and future IoT devices on the market and eventually make a secure ecosystem for the manufacturers and end-users alike.



Aug-2020: Phase IV Engineering partnered with WIKA Group, a market leader in pressure and temperature measurement, and also in calibration technology. This partnership aimed to allow customers to leverage wireless technology with WIKA measurement instruments & systems over a broad range of applications, products, and markets. Under this partnership, WIKA Group has carried out a majority investment in Phase IV.



Jul-2020: Inductosense entered into a partnership with The Abdulla Fouad Group (AFG). This partnership aimed to expand Inductosense’s presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.



Jul-2020: EnOcean came into a partnership with Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. This partnership aimed to streamline the integration of IoT sensors into prevailing IT infrastructure, providing IT security mechanisms to safeguard IoT data and devices. In this partnership, EnOcean introduced a starter kit, which streamlines the integration of EnOcean wireless sensors with Aruba Wi-Fi access points.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Aug-2021: On semiconductor signed an agreement to acquire GT Advanced Technologies, producer of silicon carbide and sapphire crystal materials. This acquisition would better position On semiconductor to safeguard and grow the supply of SiC and fulfill swiftly emerging customer demand for SiC-based solutions in the sustainable ecosystem like EV charging, EVs, and energy infrastructure.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



May-2021: Phase IV Engineering introduced the next generation of its Leap Sensors Wireless Sensor System for the Industrial Internet of Things. It integrates the benefits of a wireless IIoT system with the strong features industrial and enterprise customers need.



Sep-2020: Powercast Corporation unveiled the latest wirelessly-powered RFID Temperature Scanning System. This system aimed to enable companies to securely and easily monitor employees’ temperatures as companies would work to re-open and get back to normal.



Aug-2020: Everactive introduced an industrial internet of things platform built on its battery-free sensors. These sensors are developed not by redesigning the company’s batteries but by removing the batteries at all.



Apr-2019: Axzon launched its new sensor-based UHF RFID tags. These tags offer passive sensing offerings for the cold supply chain along with construction and other applications. The company also introduced a tag with data logging features, named the Xerxes-II.



Feb-2019: Distech Controls released ECLYPSE Sky Ecosystem. By using Bluetooth communication technology, this new platform enables occupants to simply manage comfort settings under their space through a technology that they are familiar with like a mobile device or app.



Nov-2018: EnOcean released the latest Battery-free by EnOcean seal. This seal would display maintenance-free and flexible switch solutions, which do not need any batteries or wires.



Sep-2018: Everactive launched its Steam Trap Monitor (STM). The STM is developed to constantly evaluate steam traps to provide cost-effective insights across a wide variety of industrial environments.



May-2017: Powercast introduced the industry’s first RFID sensor tags that can include various sensors in a single tag along with offering the industry’s longest read range of 10m. This tag is developed for manufacturing and industrial applications wherein it’s important to track data to make sure that goods don’t fall outside of acceptable parameters. This ultrahigh-frequency (UHF) RFID Sensor Tags allow environmental condition monitoring across the shipping journey.



Geographical Expansions:



Sep-2020: Distech Controls expanded its reach by availing the Distech Controls products to the Latin American market. The nations of distribution consist of Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Mexico, with a future expansion plan to other countries too.



Jun-2017: Farsens expanded its geographical footprint by opening a new office in Yorba Linda, South California. This office would offer local support to clients working with RFID in the USA.



