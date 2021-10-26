Lam Research Names 2021 Supplier Excellence Award Recipients

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced the honorees of its 2021 Supplier Excellence Awards. Selected from Lam’s comprehensive portfolio of distinguished suppliers, the ten recipients of this year’s awards demonstrated exemplary performance standards for scalability, resiliency and quality across three categories: General Excellence; Ramp Performance, for outstanding support of Lam’s customer needs; and Rapid Prototype Manufacturing Performance and Excellence, for role modeling agility in support of product development.



The 2021 Supplier Excellence Award honorees are:

General Excellence Award

Comet Plasma Control Technologies

VALQUA, LTD.

Ramp Performance Award

Amuneal Manufacturing Corporation

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

KNT, Inc.

Rapid Manufacturing

Shimadzu Precision Instruments, Inc.

Tokai Carbon Korea Co., Ltd.

Venture International Pte Ltd.



Rapid Prototype Manufacturing Performance and Excellence Award

Pacific Stainless Products, Inc.



The winners were announced at Lam Research’s virtual Supplier Day event on Oct. 25, 2021. The annual event brings suppliers together to collaborate and identify new opportunities to power progress in the supply chain. Lam also plans to recognize its suppliers’ sustainability achievements at its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Forum in early 2022.

“We congratulate each of the recipients of our 2021 Supplier Excellence Award and thank them for their many contributions, dedication and commitment to driving excellence over the past year,” said Tim Archer, president and chief executive officer of Lam Research. “The strength and agility of our supply chain partners provide critical support that enables Lam Research to produce the industry leading semiconductor equipment that is helping to define the future of technology.”

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam’s equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX-B)

