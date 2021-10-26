Cox Media Group Names Laura Evans News Director for WHIO-TV

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cox Media Group (“CMG”) has announced that Laura Evans has been named News Director effective November 8. In this role, she will lead news operations for CMG’s legendary WHIO-TV brand in Dayton, Ohio.



Evans joins CMG from KING 5 Media Group in Seattle where she served as interim news director. With twenty-three years of tv news and video production experience spanning six markets, five states, three countries and one province, Evans began her career as a producer for KRDO in Colorado, followed by producer roles at KVOA in Tucson, Ariz., KOAT in Albuquerque, N.M., KOMO in Seattle, Wash., KTXL in Sacramento, Calif., and CTV News in Vancouver, British Columbia.



“Laura is a proven news leader with a passion for serving viewers with the highest quality journalism,” said Rob Rohr, CMG Ohio Vice President/General Manager. “The combination of her skills and leadership along with the incredibly passionate and talented news team at WHIO will enhance our product strategies and accelerate our regional news leadership to unprecedented levels across more platforms than ever before.”



An Emmy winning journalist, Evans’s tenure at KING 5 was underscored by the station receiving of some of the most coveted news awards in 2020 including the Peabody Award, Scripps Award, and Regional Murrow Award for outstanding community journalism.



“I am honored to join the journalism legacy created at WHIO-TV,” said Evans. “Even more exciting, is the future of news and how distribution platforms will continue to evolve. I look forward to leading and working with the phenomenal WHIO-TV staff as we set the bar for journalism excellence, maintain a collaborative, innovative and inclusive environment while upholding WHIO’s long-standing brand integrity and legacy.”



Evans received a master’s degree in Digital Audience Strategy from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University and is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Business Administration.



