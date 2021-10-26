Audience Town Welcomes Ian Barbo and Liz Cronin to New Roles

New Hires in Operations, Sales and Marketing Underscore Rapid Growth

for the Real-Estate Advertising Platform

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audience Town , the advertising platform for real estate, moving and home, announced today that the company had added Ian Barbo as Vice President of Operations Liz Cronin as Vice President of Sales.

“Along with our recent selection for the Moderne Ventures Passport Program, the additions of Ian and Liz to the team underscore our accelerating growth and our commitment to revolutionizing how advertisers connect with people at every stage of their moving journey,” said Ed Carey, CEO of Audience Town. “Our technology and capabilities are getting better every day, and I couldn’t imagine a better team to bring our product to market.”

Liz Cronin joins Audience Town with a background selling to Real Estate and Home Clients as VP of Partnerships at Apartment Therapy, and as a Sales Executive at The Real Deal. She was also VP of Partnerships and Sales at VinePair.

Ian Barbo has joined Audience Town after an extended tenure at GumGum, where he served as a Senior Manager of Programmatic Solutions. Prior to GumGum, he was a Manager of Ad Operations at Magnetic.

“The real-estate industry is in the midst of significant realignment, with people moving in huge numbers in the wake of the pandemic and everybody reconsidering how and where they work and live,” Carey said. “We also know that people spend significant amounts of money before, during and immediately after their move, making it an extremely valuable audience for advertisers. Now is the ideal time for Audience Town to flourish.”

About Audience Town

Audience Town has built the first advertising technology platform for real estate and home marketers looking to drive qualified leads and business outcomes. Real estate companies, home brands, CRM, and marketing agencies work with Audience Town to find their most qualified consumers and activate them across digital marketing channels.

