Bureau Veritas: Renewal of the Chief Executive Officer's term of office

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – October 26, 2021

Renewal of the Chief Executive Officer's term of office

The Board of Directors of Bureau Veritas, which met today, announced its intention to renew the term of office of Mr Didier Michaud-Daniel as Chief Executive Officer, which had been due to expire on February 28, 2022.



This decision will be officially approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting on February 23, 2022.

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

