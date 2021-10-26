New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL GRAPHIC PROCESSING UNITS (GPU) MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177666/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

A Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) is one of the most important computing technology types for business and personal computing.It is used in a vast range of applications like video rendering and graphics.



They are becoming increasingly popular in artificial intelligence (AI) and creative production.

There is a growing demand for better visual content, attributed to the rising use of devices like computers and smartphones and the evolving gaming graphics.Also, advanced visual content has a huge demand for gaming purposes.



In addition, consumers are seeking an enhanced visual experience in gaming.This has also become a crucial factor in selecting graphic cards for gaming consoles or PCs.



As a result, vendors are offering high graphics through integrated offerings.For example, ARM launched its ARM Mali-DP650 display processor to improve the gaming experience on mobile devices in 2016.



This is one of the key drivers of the global graphic processing units (GPU) market growth. However, the market growth is hindered by the shortage of semiconductors chips and the fast-paced need to develop new products.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global graphic processing units (GPU) market growth assessment includes the analysis of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is set to fare the highest CAGR and the largest revenue share, accredited to the rising use of smartphones and technological advancements by private organizations.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Companies vying for market share through innovations of existing products and acquisitions of advanced technologies increase the intensity of competitive rivalry. Giga-Byte Technology Co Ltd, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, ARM Holdings Plc, Alphabet Inc (Google), Apple Inc, etc., are among the leading firms in the market.



