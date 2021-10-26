Tinybeans Platform Unveils New Website in Its Move to One Brand and Expands How it Uniquely Serves Parents With a New Personalized Experience

Red Tricycle Relaunches as Tinybeans.com



Previews Safe, Video Social Community in Beta

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX: TNY, OTCQX: TNYYF) Chief Executive Officer Eddie Geller announced today that Tinybeans, the most trusted private photo- sharing and journaling app, and Red Tricycle, the leading national and local parenting website for inspiration on fun things to do with kids, will relaunch as one brand, Tinybeans . Seeing a need for more trust in information in the parenting space, the parenting tech company, which has been committed to data privacy since inception, will now deliver relevant, honest parenting information in a personalized, simplified way across the entire Tinybeans portfolio.

The new Tinybeans, which is built by parents, for parents, expands how the company serves each family uniquely and safely across all areas of the platform. Unifying the app, the optimistic website, and the new video community, Tinybeans aims to be the place where parents go. The company will introduce sweeping customization, test a safe video social community for families, and deliver a new streamlined customer experience across all Tinybeans platforms.

“This is a huge expansion of how we serve both the current Tinybeans community and the new families we will welcome, as we invite parents across all stages of their journey, to count on us to be their trusted resource to help them raise amazing kids,” said CEO Eddie Geller. “83% of American families want a website/app experience customized for their family’s needs. They are time-starved and want authentic parenting advice, but they are not willing to sacrifice their data and privacy to get it. We are thrilled to give them exactly what they have been looking for with the new Tinybeans, tailored to their own family, with a promise to keep their data private.”

Tinybeans members will find a new hyper-personalized user experience that is tailored based on the age of their children, location and general interests. Developers added AI tags to every piece of content to better surface its relevance for each family across web and app. The signature private photo sharing app has been refreshed with more customization, added content, and new subscription offerings.

This is the next phase of growth for nine-year-old Tinybeans, which acquired Red Tricycle in February 2020.

The website and an entirely new content experience on the app will introduce an updated look and voice, under the leadership of Head of Editorial Lauren DuVilla, who joined in Spring 2021. Tinybeans will feature stories created by parents who ‘get it’ —who understand the day-to-day concerns and time and resource constraints faced by parents, and offer reassurance that the wild ride they are on is totally normal. The new site will launch with an editorial platform, “I want my kid to be ___,” that celebrates the diversity of what families want for their kids and helps nurture the qualities parents value most in their children.

“I want Tinybeans to be a place where every family feels welcome and heard. We are cutting through the parenting noise with genuinely helpful, relatable content that tackles the fun, challenging and somehow always messy sides of family life head-on,” said DuVilla, who understands as a mom to two boys.

YouTube Kids is the exclusive launch sponsor of the new Tinybeans. YouTube Kids’ goal of encouraging families to explore and learn together safely with technology is a perfect complement to Tinybeans’ mission. Custom creative elements showcase how YouTube Kids helps kids explore their interests.

Geller brought in a new leadership team to oversee the expansion and repositioning of Tinybeans. He hired Nina Lawrence as Chief Revenue Officer, Kyle Martin as Chief Product Officer, Chris Motsay as Chief Financial Officer, Allison Musmand as Chief Marketing Officer, and Mark Wunsch as Chief Technology Officer.

In early 2022, Tinybeans will introduce "The Neighborhood,” a safe space for parent connections, with a video-first social community.

Tinybeans has grown its brand reach to 28 million people in 200 countries and territories. The app has twice been celebrated as Apple’s App of the Day and has over 5 million registered members. Traffic to the combined websites reaches over 4 million visitors per month, up 45% year over year.

About Tinybeans :

Tinybeans is Where Parents Go. Combining the #1 most trusted private photo-sharing and journaling app, the #1 national and local website for advice on raising amazing kids, and a burgeoning, video-first parenting community, Tinybeans (ASX: TNY, OTCQX: TNYYF) is the inclusive go-to resource for Millennial and GenZ parents. Whether parents are looking for instant inspiration or thoughtful recommendations, to connect with loved ones or other families like them, Tinybeans is there to make it happen for its reach of 28 million people in 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit Tinybeans.com , download the Tinybeans app from the Apple App Store and the Google Play store or follow along with @tinybeanskids on social media.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/437e7545-477b-4653-a26d-3b56d75a9715