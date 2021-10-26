Codenotary Launches First Free, Open Source Notarization and Verification Service for Creating Software Bill of Materials

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity includes "providing a purchaser a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for each application." Codenotary Community Attestation Service -- the first free, open source artifact and container notarization and verification service -- enables businesses to get started in minutes to easily create an SBOM attesting to the provenance and safety of the code they use every day.



The Community Attestation Service from Codenotary , the immutability specialist that provides end-to-end tamper-proof protection for software development and workloads, is scalable to millions of transactions per second, and gives developers a way to attach a tamper-proof SBOM for development artifacts that include source code, builds, repositories, and more, plus Docker container images for their software. The SBOM is built without uploading any data to the service, instead notarizing these artifacts using the modern cryptographic verification to uniquely identify development artifacts. Each artifact retains a cryptographically strong identity stored in Codenotary’s immutable database immudb .

“More and more software companies are being asked by their customers to provide a software bill of materials and to give guarantees about its veracity,” said Dennis Zimmer, co-founder and chief technical officer, Codenotary. “We’re providing an easy way for developers to build a SBOM and let their customers and users know the provenance of their software is cryptographically and very easily verifiable, effectively enabling true Zero Trust application delivery.”

Home Assistant , an open source home automation solution with hundreds of thousands of users world-wide, is using Codenotary’s Community Attestation Service to ensure that only approved code runs at the homes that are using its software. Home Assistant puts local control and privacy first, powered by a worldwide community of tinkerers and DIY enthusiasts.

“The open source nature of Community Attestation Service, the easy integration and real time revocation are a real game changer,” said Pascal Vizeli, founder and core developer of Home Assistant. “That is how software trust and integrity should look and feel.”

“Supply chain security is part and parcel of earning the community’s trust as a platform,” said Jack Aboutboul, community manager of the leading CentOS replacement AlmaLinux. “AlmaLinux is working on integration with the Community Attestation Service to provide a secure Software Bill of Materials for the AlmaLinux OS distribution and guarantee the provenance of our builds. We are partnering with Codenotary to provide these integrity measures given the open source nature of their toolchain and their tamper-proof immudb database.”

Visit cas.codenotary.com and start creating tamperproof SBOMs for your software in minutes.

