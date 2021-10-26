Hollywood Agency Legion Creative Hires New Executive Team to Spearhead Major Expansion

Los Angeles, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legion Creative, a creative agency for major Hollywood studios and networks including Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel Studios, Lionsgate, 20th Century Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures, HBO, Hulu and more, officially announces the appointment of three new creative executives to expand the agency’s offerings and support its theatrical business while broadening into streaming, television and video games.

The executives — Howie Kaplan, Kimberly Leass and Steve Isaacs — will join the management team to help bring a silo-free approach to the traditional agency model and develop opportunities that leverage an integrated storytelling method across social, digital, and print.

“As we continue to work with the world’s most well-known studios and franchises, building a world class team with untraditional, outside-of-the box experience and thinking is a huge priority, and will definitely set us apart from the rest,” said Suki Bains, CEO and Co-Founder of Legion Creative. “Howie, Kimberly and Steve bring to the table an unparalleled level of expertise, all with a drive to continue to push the envelope on what an agency like ours could and should look like — building a people-focused, social-first integrated agency, one story at a time.”

Howie joins as EVP of Strategy, with vast experience across all facets of entertainment, having gotten his start in social strategy working on the Emmy Award winning Heroes digital team. He has since worked with major brands and companies including Hasbro, Netgear, GameStop, NASCAR, KIA, Netflix, as well as major film, TV and video game franchises including the Marvel Cinematic Universe, DC Extended Universe (Birds of Prey, The Suicide Squad), Marvel TV, Star Wars, Star Trek, John Wick, Lost in Space, Deadpool, Xbox’s Halo and more. He’s worked on 14 #1 movies of the year, 11 of the top 10 top-grossing movies for 3 consecutive years, and multiple top 10 most watched titles for multiple streamers during his tenures at hi5.agency and Concept Arts.

Kimberly joins as EVP of Accounts, having previously worked both in-house at MTV, USA and Bravo, as well as at multiple agencies, including Blister, bpg, Buster Design/Stun Creative/Known and more. Kimberly brings over two decades of experience building, running, and growing businesses for creative agencies and network departments. She’s driven agency expansions into streaming and social that resulted in winning HBO Max’s social agency of record, spearheading the launches of HBOMax and Paramount+, oversaw campaigns like HBO’s Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley, AMC’s The Walking Dead, CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, FX’s What We Do In The Shadows and partnered with clients like HBO, HBO Max, CNN, Paramount+, AMC, FX, Netflix, TBS, TNT, and VH1.

Steve joins as EVP of Creative, with previous experience across technology, design and animation. As Creative Director at Deep Focus in New York, he developed innovative digital and social campaigns for HBO, AMC and Calvin Klein. As Executive Creative Director and agency partner at bpg Advertising, he acted as the connective creative force between the digital, print and AV departments, working on major franchises including Jurassic World and John Wick, and award-winning global 360 campaigns for Netflix.

“We look at every campaign as an adventure,” the three said in a joint statement. “But we’re not the heroes of the adventure — our clients are. We’re trusted companions and guides in the journey, fighting alongside our hero every step of the way and slaying the dragons every campaign faces. Legion’s core value of creative collaboration is a perfect fit for us, because no one slays dragons alone.”

