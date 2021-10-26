CHINO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Bus Sales, already the nation's largest bus dealership network with 22 locations across the United States, today announced the acquisition of Empire Bus Sales, a New York bus dealership. With this acquisition, Creative Bus Sales expands its sales and service footprint in the Northeast while also adding another location to a nationwide support network for its transit, school, and retail bus customers.

"This acquisition represents a commitment to the Northeast and New York, in particular. It allows us to better serve our existing customers along with the ability to offer unparalleled sales, service and support network to new and future customers," commented Tony Matijevich, President of Creative Bus Sales. "Additionally, the purchase benefits our manufacturer partners as well by bringing an elevated standard of quality products and services to new customers efficiently and economically."

Empire Bus Sales is headquartered in Elmira, New York, and primarily serves western New York with a very similar product line as Creative Bus Sales.

ABOUT CREATIVE BUS SALES

Celebrating its 41st anniversary, Creative Bus Sales is the nation's largest bus dealership, representing over 20 top manufacturers in multiple strategic locations across the country. With hundreds of units in stock, including alternative fuel buses and vans, Creative offers new and used bus sales, online parts ordering, service, warranty, in-house financing, and alternative fuel conversions, including CNG, propane and electric. Visit us at CreativeBusSales.com or on social media: Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn. 888.633.8380. Sales@CreativeBusSales.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Creative Bus Sales Acquires Empire Bus Sales





Creative Bus Sales, already the nation's largest bus dealership network with 22 U.S. locations, today announced the acquisition of Empire Bus Sales, a New York bus dealership, expanding its sales & service footprint in the Northeast.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment