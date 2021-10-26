The peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs) market size was valued at USD 3,149.85 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 1.32% by 2026

New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market (PIVCs) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177615/?utm_source=GNW

85 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 1.32% by 2026.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the peripheral intravenous catheters market during the forecast period:



• Impact of Use of Vein Visualization Technology for Inserting PIVCs

• Rise in Approvals of Parenteral Drugs

• Technological Advancements in Designing PIVCs

• Increased Need to Reduce Needlestick Injuries

• Expanding Population with Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases

• Rise in Hospitalization Rates and Minimally Invasive Procedures



PERIPHERAL INTRAVENOUS CATHETERS (PIVCs) MARKET OVERVIEW



The adoption of PIVCs is increasing worldwide due to the increasing hospital and intensive care admissions attributed to the geriatric population associated with various chronic and lifestyle diseases. The prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the rising patient population and hospital admissions has put an additional burden on the healthcare system for managing the administration of fluids and medications among patients. The advancement of PIVCs has reduced this burden and the risk of complications occurring with its usage.



Short PIVCs are the most used intravenous catheters in the critical care and emergency care settings compared to the midline catheters, which is the primary factor contributing to its higher usage. Peripheral midline IV catheters are expected to have the highest absolute growth during the forecast period.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• The rise in the number of approvals in parental drugs is driving the demand for PIVCs. The demand for parenteral drugs is rising with advances in biologic drugs, including monoclonal antibodies, to next-generation cell and gene therapies.

• IV catheter devices are being integrated with safety mechanisms and protect healthcare professionals and patients from accidental needlestick injuries, contributing to market demand.

• Safety peripheral intravenous catheters are expected to post the highest incremental and absolute growth during the forecast period.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present peripheral intravenous catheters market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



PERIPHERAL INTRAVENOUS CATHETERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

The peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters market is segmented by



• Product

• Technology

• End-User

• Geography



PERIPHERAL INTRAVENOUS CATHETERS MARKET SEGMENTS



• In 2020, short peripheral IV catheters accounted for the highest share in the global peripheral IV catheters market. Short PIVCs are very frequently used compared to midline PIVCs as these are safe and easy to insert. Several technological advancements led to the development of small caliber catheters suitable for various frequently administered medications and various other indications.



Market Segmentation by Product

• Short Peripheral IV Catheters

• Peripheral Midline IV Catheters



Market Segmentation by Technology

• Conventional Peripheral IV Catheters

• Safety Peripheral IV Catheters



Market Segmentation by End-User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Homecare

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• North America: In 2020, North America is dominating the PIVCs industry majorly due to its vast pool of geriatric population with infectious diseases and chronic illness, leading to an increase in ICU and emergency care admissions, where PIVCs are frequently required for managing the patients. The technological advancements in PIVCs and the growing demand for safety PIVCs are further contributing to the market’s growth in this region.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Netherlands

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Philippines

o Singapore

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• The market competition is expected to intensify with the growing number of products being launched, safety guidelines and government regulations, and mergers & acquisitions.

• BD has recently acquired Velano Vascular, whose needle-free technology enables high-quality blood draws from existing PIVC lines.



Key Vendors

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Smiths Medical

• Vygon

• B. Braun Melsungen

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Terumo

• Shanghai Puyi Medical Instruments



Other Prominent Vendors

• AngioDynamics

• Argon Medical Devices

• Delta Med

• Dukwoo Medical

• EXELINT International

• Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

• Healthline Medical Products

• ICU Medical

• Medical Components

• Medline Industries

• Medsource Labs

• Merit Medical Systems

• Nipro

• Qingdao Sinoland International Trade Co.

• Retractable Technologies

• Vogt Medical



