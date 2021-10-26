The global water desalination market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.32% during the period 2021–2026

New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water Desalination Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177614/?utm_source=GNW

32% during the period 2021–2026.



• Desalination with Renewable Energy Systems

• Hybrid Desalination Process

• Depleting Freshwater Resources

• Increasing Population and Rapid Urbanization

• Implementation of Stricter Regulatory Requirements

• Emergence of New Technologies



WATER DESALINATION MARKET INSIGHTS



Rapid industrialization and effective wastewater management systems are factors propelling the water desalination market growth.

Several other key growth-stimulating factors include technological innovations, such as developing hybrid desalination processes and multi-stage (MSF) distillation technology. Most of the demand arises for the desalination process from municipal end-uses.



SNIPPETS



• In 2020, the Middle East & Africa region dominated the water desalination industry.

• Implementation of stringent regulations in industries and power plants regarding wastewater disposal is a key factor driving the growth of the water desalination market.

• The membrane technology segment dominated the water desalination market in 2020 and is expected to witness absolute growth by 2026



The report considers the present scenario of the global water desalination market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



WATER DESALINATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by



• Technology

• Application

• Water source

• Geography



Market Segmentation by Technology

• Membrane Technology

• Thermal Technology

• Renewable Technologies



Market Segmentation by Application

• Municipal

• Industrial

• Others



Market Segmentation by Water source

• Seawater

• Brackish Water

• Ground Water and Surface Water



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• The global water desalination market is highly developed in Middle East & Africa, APAC, and North America, owing to the growing usage of desalination widely for water reuse purposes in a municipal application.

• The Middle East & Africa region was the largest market for water desalination.

• The APAC region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• Middle East and Africa

o GCC

o South Africa

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Spain

o Italy

o Germany

o Greece

o Netherlands

• Latin America

o Chile

o Mexico

o Peru



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• The global water desalination industry is highly fragmented, with many small and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major share of the market. However, the market is dominated by large players holding a significant market share.

• The companies are determined to widen their product offerings and strengthen their market position through acquisitions and partnerships. Customers are progressively looking for system suppliers who can offer complete solutions for diverse water requirements and for vendors who deliver value-added services.



Prominent Vendors

• Acciona

• Doosan heavy industries & construction

• IDE Technologies

• SUEZ

• VEOLIA



Other Prominent Vendors

• Aquatech International

• Evoqua Water Technologies

• XYLEM

• Koch Separation Solutions

• Genesis Water Technologies

• Dow

• Abengoa

• Ferrovial

• Biwater

• Fisia Italimpianti

• WETICO (Water & Environment Technologies)

• Safbon Water Technology

• WABAG

• Metito

• Zhuhai Wangyang Water Treatment Equipment

• Hitachi Zosen Corporation

• Siemens

• Fluence

• Pall Corporation

• Alfa Laval



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the water desalination market?

2. What is the water desalination market growth?

3. What are the factors driving the water desalination market?

4. Who are the key players in the water desalination industry?

5. Which segment accounted for the largest water desalination market share?

