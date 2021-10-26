Shoreline.io Joins the Datadog Marketplace to Provide Diagnosis, Repair, and Automation Natively Within the Datadog UI

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoreline.io , the Incident Automation company, announced today a new integration with Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. The integration is now available in the Datadog Marketplace and provides SREs an integrated environment to debug, repair, and automate the incidents raised by Datadog monitors.



Datadog consolidates metrics, traces, logs, and more, helping organizations scale their cloud environments, troubleshoot potential issues, and provide their customers with excellent digital experiences. The Datadog Marketplace connects Datadog customers with unique technology integrations that allow for more customization and flexibility. The Marketplace is a part of the Datadog Partner Network, which features benefits including access to dedicated sales and marketing resources and premium Datadog product training materials.

“Achieving excellence in reliability engineering is challenging because SREs need to spend so much time on fire-fighting,” said Anurag Gupta, founder and CEO of Shoreline.io. “At AWS, my teams’ investment in automation allowed us to grow our fleets a thousand-fold without growing incident count. Shoreline takes this one step further with real-time fleetwide debugging and automations that can be built in hours, not months, now all built into the Datadog user interface.”

Building this Datadog offering differentiates Shoreline as a Datadog Partner Network (DPN) member demonstrating success building products integrated with Datadog’s products, helping Datadog customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity. This is the first time that an observability platform has provided customers the ability to seamlessly repair incidents in a unified experience. With the Shoreline act on incidents all in one seamless experience, customers will no longer have to open SSH window after SSH window to debug and repair issues identified by Datadog.

"When an incident strikes, every second counts as you work to mitigate customer impact," said Ilan Rabinovitch, Sr. Vice President for Product and Community at Datadog. "Shoreline's new Datadog integration enables our mutual customers to combine Datadog's powerful detection capabilities with automated response that accelerates remediation. All through the Datadog Marketplace."

Shoreline.io is now available for purchase in the Datadog marketplace. For more information, please visit https://app.datadoghq.com/marketplace/app/ .

About Shoreline

Shoreline provides real-time automation and control for cloud operations. Shoreline makes it easy for SREs to diagnose and repair incidents and quickly create automated remediations to fix them forever. Founded in 2019, Shoreline has raised $22M from Canvas Ventures and NTT VC. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California. To learn more, visit https://shoreline.io/ .