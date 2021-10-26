The oleochemical market is expected to reach USD 38,577.16 million by 2026

New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oleochemicals Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177613/?utm_source=GNW

74% during 2021-2026.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the oleochemical market during the forecast period:



• Increasing Demand for Green Chemicals

• Rising Acceptance of Bio-Degradable Chemicals

• High Demand from Consumer Markets

• Easy Availability of Raw Materials



OLEOCHEMICALS MARKET INSIGHTS



Oleochemical-based products provide various diversification opportunities for chemical companies. The shift towards global trends is expected to boost the oleochemicals industry. To match the increasing demand from the consumers, the manufacturers are focusing on oleochemicals as renewable, sustainable alternatives to petrochemicals in the chemical industry. The growing acceptance of performance-oriented oleochemicals is driving the growth of the market.



SNIPPETS



• The growing demand for bio-based eco-friendly products is surging the growth of oleochemicals in multiple applications across North America.

• In recent years, tropical oils have been environmentally friendly and animal cruelty-free, gaining high traction in the global industry. The tropical oil market will grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

• The personal care sector is witnessing rapid growth in emerging economies such as China, India, and Latin American countries, which in turn, is fueling the demand for oleochemicals.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present oleochemical market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



OLEOCHEMICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by

• Type

• Application

• Raw Material

• Geography



OLEOCHEMICAL MARKET SEGMENTS



Type: The increase in spending on healthcare and rising awareness associated with the health consciousness of the people are boosting the demand for pharmaceutical products. The growing pharmaceutical industry demands more raw materials, excipients, and glycerin, resulting in the high growth of the whole oleochemicals industry.



Application: Oleochemicals in detergents are used to produce more lather and increasing cleansing properties. With the increasing concerns and environmental friendliness of oleochemicals, the manufacturers are promoting the adoption of oleochemicals across all detergents in the global market.



Raw Material: Tropical oils are healthy for consumption and use; this has encouraged manufacturers to adopt oleochemicals derived from tropical oil in multiple applications.



Market Segmentation by Type

• Fatty Acids

• Fatty Alcohols

• Glycerin

• Methyl Ester

• Others



Market Segmentation by Application

• Soaps and Detergents

• Personal Care and Cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food and Beverages

• Others



Market Segmentation by Raw Material

• Tropical Oil

• Animal Oil



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

• Indonesia

• Malaysia

• India

• China

• Philippines

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa



VENDOR ANALYSIS

Companies in the oleochemicals industry focus on mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolio and enter new markets. Regional players have started to expand their presence internationally to gain a high market share. Manufacturers are extensively investing in R&D to develop innovative products to get an edge over the competition. For instance, Emery oleochemicals have expanded its distribution partnership with Omya Inc. The company provides technical support to Emery’s US customers for Green Polymer additives products, such as lubricants and specialty plasticizers.



Key Vendors

• BASF

• Croda International plc

• Evonik

• Wilmar

• Emery oleochemicals



Other Prominent Vendors

• Cargill

• Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

• Kao Corporation

• Nouryon

• Stepan

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Corbion

• IOI Oleochemical

• SABIC

• Godrej Chemicals

• Ecogreen Oleochemicals

• Vantage Specialty Chemicals

• Oleon Nv

• Chemrez Technologies

• JNJ Oleochemicals

• Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

• Terravia

• P&G Chemicals

• AkzoNobel



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the oleochemicals market?

2. Which application segment dominated the oleochemicals market?

3. Who are the key players in the oleochemicals industry?

4. What are the factors driving the oleochemicals industry?

5. Which region held the highest share in the oleochemicals market?

6. Which region is the major producer and consumer for Oleochemicals products market?

