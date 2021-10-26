The membrane bioreactors market is expected to reach USD 5.43 billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177605/?utm_source=GNW

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the membrane bioreactors market during the forecast period:



• Growing Demand for High Quality Effluent

• Implementation of Stringent Environmental Regulations Across the Globe

• Limited Availability of Clean Water

• Rising of Urbanization Directly Drives Membrane Bioreactor Installations



GLOBAL MEMBRANE BIOREACTOR MARKET OUTLOOK



With the rapid development of the economy and the acceleration of urbanization and industrialization, the concern for water pollution has increased. MBR is a highly effective separation procedure, and it is an improvement of the beneficiation of microbes during biological wastewater treatment. Membrane bioreactor (MBR) technology is a fast-growing technology, and it is gradually utilized for industrial and municipal wastewater treatment applications across the world. Over the recent years, the awareness about appropriate and efficient treatment and discarding of wastewater emissions has been increased remarkably, thereby accelerating the demand for membrane bioreactors across the globe. The rise in environmental concerns towards effective sanitation and wastewater discarding is a lift to the market growth.



SNIPPETS



• The key factor driving membrane bioreactors market growth is the implementation of stringent regulations on industries and power plants regarding discharges in water bodies.

• The gravity-based system dominated by the membrane bioreactors market is expected to witness an absolute growth of 58.06% in terms of revenue respectively by the end of 2026.

• The municipal wastewater treatment segment in the membrane bioreactor (MBR) market is expected to witness an absolute growth of 52.28% in the upcoming years.



GLOBAL MEMBRANE BIOREACTOR MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by



• Membrane Type

• System Configuration

• Application

• Type of System

• Geography



MARKET SEGMENTS & SHARES



• Hollow fiber is estimated to be the most swiftly developing segment during the forecast period. The global hollow fiber membrane bioreactors industry is expected to reach USD 2.23 billion by 2026.

• The municipal wastewater treatment sector is estimated to be the largest sector by applying the membrane bioreactors industry.



Market Segmentation by Membrane Type

• Hollow Fiber

• Flat Sheet

• Multi Tubular



Market Segmentation by System Configuration

• Submerged

• Sidestream



Market Segmentation by Application



• Municipal

• Industrial



Market Segmentation by Type of System



• Gravity Based

• Pressure Driven



GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS



In 2020, the APAC region was the largest market for membrane bioreactors and accounted for 38.62% of the global market share. The Asia-Pacific membrane bioreactors industry is witnessing substantial growth due to soaring demand from India and China. The increasing adoption of technically advanced products by the population APAC is accelerating the growth of the industry.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Russia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o South Africa



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Most major vendors are adopting innovative technologies to retain their position membrane bioreactor (MBR) market. The competition is expected to intensify due to increasing product/service extensions, technological innovations, and the rising frequency of mergers and acquisitions. Vendors must develop new technologies and remain abreast with upcoming innovations to have a competitive advantage over other vendors. As international players will increase their footprint in the global MBR market, regional vendors will find it increasingly difficult to compete with players. Evoqua Water Technologies, KUBOTA Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions, SUEZ, and Veolia are the major vendors in the membrane bioreactors industry.



Key Vendors



• Evoqua Water Technologies

• KUBOTA Corporation

• Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions

• SUEZ

• Veolia



Other Prominent Vendors



• Alfa Laval

• Aquatech International

• Asahi Kasei

• bioprocessH2O

• CITIC Envirotech

• Culligan

• HUBER SE

• Koch Separation Solutions

• Newterra

• Pall Corporation

• Parkson Corporation

• Pentair

• Saur

• Siemens

• Toray Industries

• WEHRLE

• Ovivo

• Smith & Loveless

• Lenntech

• DuPont



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the membrane bioreactor market?

2. Which region has the highest growth rate in the membrane bioreactor system market?

3. What segments are covered in the global membrane bioreactor system market report?

4. Who are the prominent players in the membrane bioreactor industry?

5. What are the key driving factors for the global MBR market?

6. What is the Growth for the India Membrane Bioreactor Market?

