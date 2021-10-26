The global healthcare logistics market size was valued at USD 144.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 226.57 billion by 2026

New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Logistics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177602/?utm_source=GNW

28 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 226.57 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the healthcare logistics market during the forecast period:



• Increasing Implementation of Unique Device Implementation (UDI)

• Impact of Vaccine Logistics

• Emerging Blockchain Technology

• Impact of Clinically Integrated Supply Chain



MARKET OVERVIEW



The major factors contributing to the growth of the global healthcare logistics industry are the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, emerging technologies in the healthcare supply chain, a growing collaboration between logistics and healthcare providers, and other factors such as rising population and growing chronic disease cases increasing trade, etc. Covid 19 vaccine propelled the demand for healthcare logistics in the forecast period.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• Advanced technologies are disrupting logistic companies to improve the healthcare ecosystem, business models. Increased usage of optimization tools, AI, IoT, and smart logistics platforms are likely to contribute to the future growth of the healthcare logistics industry.

• Emerging demand for temperature-controlled logistics or healthcare cold chain logistics management is another factor boosting the demand.

• Through business expansion plans, regional and local vendors need to increase their share and presence both in developed and emerging economies



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present healthcare logistics market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by-



• Product

• Functionality

• End-user

• Geography



HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS MARKET SEGMENTS



• Pharmaceuticals accounted for a share of 59.71% in the global market in 2020. The pharmaceutical logistics industry has experienced significant growth in the past two decades, and worldwide pharma products’ revenues were total $1.27 trillion in 2020. COVID 19 surged the demand for vaccines and medicines in 2020.



Segmentation By Product

• Pharmaceuticals

• Medical Devices



Segmentation By Functionality

• Transportation

• Warehousing

• Others



Segmentation By End User

• Pharmacy

• Healthcare Facilities

• Research & Diagnostic Laboratories

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• North America: North America region accounted for the largest share in the market in 2020 mainly because of the presence of a majority of healthcare suppliers in the region. High acceptance, the prevalence of chronic disease, growing geriatric population are some of the factors contributing to the growth of this region.

• Europe: Europe is the second highest region in the healthcare logistics industry in 2020. Major factors contributing to market growth in this region include the availability of highly advanced and robust healthcare technology, medical infrastructure, increasing demand for healthcare products, and increasing collaborations.



Segmentation By Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• The key vendors in the healthcare logistics industry are AmeriSourceBergen Corporation, CEVA Logistics AG, FedEx Corporation, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL, and United Parcel Service.

• The market is rapidly evolving, including in response to demand for faster deliveries by end users and increased visibility into shipments.



Prominent Vendors

• AmeriSourceBergen Corporation

• CEVA Logistics AG

• FedEx Corporation

• Kuehne + Nagel

• DB Schenker

• Deutsche Post DHL

• United Parcel Service



Other Prominent Vendors

• AWL India

• Alloga

• Bollore Logistics

• Cardinal Health

• C.H. Robinson

• Cold Chain Technologies (CCT)

• DSV Global Transport and Logistics

• Farmasoft

• Lufthansa Cargo

• Maersk

• Medline

• Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

• Owens & Minor

• Oximio

• PHOENIX group

• SEKO Logistics

• Sinotrans Limited

• XPO Logistics

• ZirconMed



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the healthcare logistics market?

2. Which region accounted for the largest healthcare logistics market share?

3. Who are the key players in the healthcare logistics market?

4. What are the factors driving the healthcare logistics market?

5. What are the segments covered in the healthcare logistics market research report?

