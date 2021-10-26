Agra Ventures Announces Appointment of Fiona Fitzmaurice to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agra Ventures Ltd. (“AGRA” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF), a growth-oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Fiona Fitzmaurice to its board of Directors, effective October 22, 2021. Ms. Fitzmaurice is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 14 years of experience in accounting and financial control, serving both private companies and public issuers throughout her career. Ms. Fitzmaurice will maintain her position as the Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of AGRA, which she has held since May of 2021.



Ms. Fitzmaurice has previously been appointed as the CFO of companies that include, but are not limited to, MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., Pasofino Gold and Mojave Jane Brands. Accordingly, Ms. Fitzmaurice has extensive experience with corporate audits, prospectus filings, private placements, financings and corporate acquisitions. Ms. Fitzmaurice holds a bachelors’ degree in accounting and finance from Athlone Institute of Technology in Athlone, Ireland.

About Agra Ventures Ltd.

Agra Ventures is a growth-oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry. The company is dedicated to the cultivation, distribution and marketing of high-quality cannabis and cannabis-infused products worldwide. Agra Ventures’ primary asset in Canada is Boundary Bay Cannabis located in Delta, BC, which is one of the largest cannabis greenhouse facilities focused on the cost-optimized cultivation of high-potency cannabis. Abroad, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Farmako GmbH, is focused on becoming Europe’s leading distributor of medical cannabis. Farmako currently has active product distribution operations in Germany and expects to commence active operations in the United Kingdom in 2021.

For more information about Agra Ventures, please visit agraventures.com and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

