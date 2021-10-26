Next-generation Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Announces the 7th Exchange to List LTNM - HitBTC #5 Ranked Exchange by Volume

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM), the next generation insured asset-backed cryptocurrency, continues to gain momentum and expand its global acceptance as it announced today its planned listing on HitBTC Exchange, a top crypto exchange in terms of 24 hour volume. LTNM will be available for trading with BTC and USDT pairs, and the official trading is expected to start at the end of December 2021. HitBTC will be the seventh exchange to list LTNM.



Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency based on the Bitcoin ecosystem. Developed by Monsoon Blockchain Corporation on behalf of Bitcoin Latinum Foundation, LTNM is a greener, faster, and more secure version of Bitcoin, capable of managing massive crypto transactions while being highly efficient in terms of cost and scalability. Being listed on HitBTC demonstrates how rapidly LTNM is gaining in reputation among the global crypto community as one of the revolutionary Bitcoin’s blockchain-based tokens that will empower industries like Media, Gaming, Teleco, and Cloud Computing in the near future. The listing on HitBTC highlights the Bitcoin Latinum community's commitment to supporting the growth of a sustainable decentralized crypto ecosystem, granting broader access to the network and fostering further support for the distributed ledger underlying Bitcoin Latinum.

HitBTC team commented that, “We’re very excited to see how Bitcoin Latinum will continue to empower their vision, and gain further outreach with our large and diverse community.”

As per Coinmarketcap exchange ranking, HitBTC ranks on the Top 5 (approx $5.1 Billion) in terms of 24 hour volume across 300+ crypto exchanges. The listing on HitBTC will further enhance LTNM's ability to reach a broader audience seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance (DeFi). The partnership comes after Bitcoin Latinum secures its listing on six other exchanges, including DigiFinex, FMFW.io (formerly known as Bitcoin.com Exchange), XT.com, BitMart, Changelly, and Changelly Pro. Adding renowned exchanges to its portfolio, the Bitcoin Latinum team continues to prove its strong intent in making the crypto space better, diverse and more efficient.

Dr. Donald Basile, Founder of Bitcoin Latinum and CEO of Monsoon Blockchain Corporation expressed his enthusiasm about upcoming listing on LTNM onto HitBTC exchange, and said, “We are very excited about selecting HitBTC as our next exchange on our plan to list on many of the major exchanges around the world. This is a milestone event in the history of Bitcoin Latinum and the continuation of an exciting journey to revolutionizing digital transactions. In the next few months, we will be announcing other exchanges to reach wider audiences and improve the acceptance of digital assets across the world.”

Bitcoin Latinum is the next generation, insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Based on the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Latinum is greener, faster, and more secure, poised to revolutionize digital transactions. Using an energy-efficient Proof of Stake consensus algorithm, Bitcoin Latinum plans to bring better transaction speed, lower fees, and more security to high growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

HitBTC is a crypto exchange with over 800 trading pairs. The platform was created in 2013 and provides exchange, custodial, and other related services. Despite its long tenure in the crypto space, HitBTC has remained one of the few exchanges whose security has never been compromised. HitBTC offers a range of APIs such as REST, WebSocket, and FIX API. The exchange’s UI was developed to meet the needs of the most demanding and sophisticated traders.

