The belt-driven starter generator market is expected to reach USD 1,339.05 million by 2026

New York, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Belt-Driven Starter Generator (BSG) Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177597/?utm_source=GNW

05 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.58%.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the belt driven starter generator market during the forecast period:



• Growing Demand for Optimum Fuel Efficiency

• Increasing production of MHEVs

• Growing Adoption in Developing Markets

• High Acceptance of Strict Emission Regulations



BELT-DRIVEN STARTER GENERATOR MARKET OUTLOOK



The growing awareness among the population with respect to carbon emission is leading to the increasing demand for various technologies. Thereby, to minimize the impact on the environment, belt-driven starter generator is gaining traction in the global industry. A belt-driven starter generator helps in achieving fuel efficiency at a low cost, which is likely to support the growth. Mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs) are increasingly gaining momentum with the growing penetration of 48V technology. The belt-driven starter generator usage in MHEVs is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.13% during the forecast period. The stricter government regulations and the presence of several automotive parts suppliers are likely to support the belt-driven starter generator market growth. The rising fuel cost in various countries across Europe and APAC leads to the increasing demand for vehicles that will promote fuel efficiency, leading to the higher demand for belt-driven starter generators.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• In 2020, 48V belt-driven starter generator (BSG) accounted for the highest share of 67.86% in the global belt-driven starter generator industry and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

• Germany is one of the largest new car markets in Europe and is witnessing a continuous rise in demand for electric vehicles across the country. The Belt Driven Starter Generator Industry in Germany is expected to reach USD 55.90 million by 2026.

• China and Japan are the key countries in the APAC belt driven starter generator industry.

• The increasing automotive manufacturing in Brazil and Mexico will likely create higher demand for belt driven starter generators.

• The micro-hybrid electric vehicles’ contribution to the belt-driven starter generator industry is projected to witness an incremental growth of USD 154.56 million during the forecast period.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present belt driven starter generator market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



BELT-DRIVEN STARTER GENERATOR MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by

• Product Type

• Vehicle Type

• Cooling Type

• Geography



BELT-DRIVEN STARTER GENERATOR MARKET SEGMENTS AND SHARE



• Europe contributes the highest share towards the 48V belt driven starter generator while APAC & North America are expected to witness the highest growth rate. The global belt driven starter generator market by 48V product type is expected to reach USD 940.40 million by 2026.



Market Segmentation by Product Type

• 48V BSG

• 12V BSG



Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

• Mild Hybrid

• Micro Hybrid



Market Segmentation by Cooling Type

• Air-Cooled

• Liquid-Cooled

• Hybrid-Cooled



GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS



The European carmakers are increasingly focusing on MHEV systems with 48V architecture. The demand for belt starter generators is projected to grow significantly in the European market year-over-year. Germany is one of the largest new car markets in Europe and is witnessing a continuous rise in demand for electric vehicles across the country.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o France

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of Middle East & Africa



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Major players in the belt starter generator industry include Continental, Valeo, Denso, and others. The present scenario drives vendors to change and refine their unique value propositions to achieve a strong presence. Major vendors continually compete for the leading position in the industry, with occasional spurts of competition coming from other local vendors. The vendors offering 48V BSG are expected to enjoy an advantage owing to the increasing penetration of 48V technology in the MHEVs. Large vendors with high production capacity are at the advantage of offering lower-priced products, thereby achieving higher economies of scale. In the upcoming years, the market is going to be highly competitive.



Key Vendors



• BorgWarner

• Denso

• Continental

• Valeo

• Vitesco Technologies



Other Prominent Vendors



• Bosch

• Dayco

• Infineon

• SEG Automotive

• Sona Comstar

• Supergen



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the belt-driven starter generator market?

2. Which region has the highest market share in belt-driven starter generators?

3. What are the latest trends in the belt-driven starter generator market?

4. What are the different market segments covered in the belt-driven starter generator market report?

5. Who are the key players in the belt-driven starter generator market?

6. What’s the fuel efficiency provided by the 48V belt-driven starter generator?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177597/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________