Bubble Tea Market Analysis, Growth & Forecast 2027 | Major Demand in Thailand, Australia, Singapore, United Kingdom, Malaysia & Rest of The World

Pune, India, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bubble tea market size is expected to reach USD 3.39 billion by 2027, exhibiting an augmented CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™, in its latest published report. The reports states that the market share was valued at USD 2.02 billion in 2019.

Bubble tea is a type of Taiwanese tea that was invented in the cities of Tainan and Taichung back in the year 1980s. Recipe for this tea includes tea leaves of some kind, varied flavors of milk, and sugar as optional that are used to enhance its taste. The most popular beverage in Southeast Asia, it has been associated with several names such as Boba juice, Boba tea, bubble milk tea, and pearl milk tea, among others. In addition to this, there are several attributes such as low fat in nature and a low-calorie content that makes this beverage an instant hit among people.

Furthermore, the most popular type of bubble tea is the classic milk bubble tea that contains tapioca pearls. Moreover, being relatively cheap and easily available, it is relished by a majority of people.





List of Companies Profiled Bubble Tea Market Research Report are;

ChaTime

Bubble Tea Supply Inc.

Gong Cha

CoCo Fresh

Quickly

Kung Fu Tea

Tiger Sugar Korea

Boba Loca

Happylemon

Lollicup USA, Inc.

ShareTea

T Bun International





What does the Market Report Include?

The bubble tea market report includes an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The report covers regional demographics that include qualitative and quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the market until 2027. Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information of several players operating in the market.





Drivers and Restraints:

Availability of Varied Flavors amid Rampant Spread of COVID-19 to Spur Demand

The fast-paced spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 has resulted in several government agencies across the globe to announce lockdown to limit the spread of the disease. Amid this ensuing chaos, the enterprises are ensuring doorstep deliveries to keep business going during the torrid time. In addition to this, several bubble teashops are serving ready-to-drink Boba available in several different flavors.

For instance, in April 2020, during the ongoing lockdown in Australia, the fans of Boba were in for sweet news. The region witnessed the launch of The Bubble Tea Club that is delivering DIY Boba sets across several households. The set is available in eight different flavors along with 14 different toppings much to the joy of the consumers in Australia. According to the information from the club, a consumer can choose from several different flavors such as classic milk, mango, green apple, lychee, Thai tea, and Fruity flavor with honeydew, among others.





Regional Analysis:

Exponential Tea Consuming Population in Asia-Pacific to Strengthen Demand

Among the regions, the market share in Asia-Pacific held about USD 757.60 million in 2019 and is expected to further register exemplary growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to large consumer base in Asia-Pacific that prefer tea. Furthermore, increasing demand for the bubble tea is projected to propel the bubble tea market revenue at a CAGR of 10.07% in the forthcoming years.

Moreover, the abundant availability of the product and increasing preference of the beverage from countries such as Taiwan and Vietnam in Asia-Pacific will bolster the growth of the market during the projected horizon. North America, on the other hand, will be the second-most leading region during the forecast period. This is attributable to the growing preference of the beverage among the population. For instance, the beverage is extremely popular among the people in west coast of USA, and Canadian cities of Vancouver and Toronto. Overall, the market in North America is expected to register stimulating growth until 2027.





Competitive Landscape:

Expansion Strategies by the Companies to Augment Growth

According to the market report, the companies operating in the market are focusing on expanding their territories by exploring the untapped market to maintain market stronghold during the forecast period. Furthermore, adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaboration in these unprecedented times of COVID-19 will propel the demand for the market for time being as well as in the hindsight. For instance, in January 2019, Chatime Malaysia Sdn Bhd announced its five-year expansion plan that intends to expand its footprint across several overseas market such as India, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the USA.





Key Industrial Development:

June 2019: Secret Recipe announced its launch of series of bubble tea consisting of several different flavors. The flavors include Boba brown sugar with milk, Boba milk tea, Boba signature fruit tea, and Boba midnight blue, among others. The addition of several different flavors is likely to boost the sales of the company in near future.





