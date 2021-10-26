CBT Honored With 5th Consecutive IoT Innovators Award

Orange, CA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT, a woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named CBT as one of its 2021 IoT Innovators Award winners. The IoT Innovators Award honors solution providers and systems integrators that are driving IoT innovation forward. The organizations on this list recognize the enormous potential of IoT and have integrated cutting-edge technologies into their solutions portfolios.

Today, IoT solutions are among the technologies that are key to digital transformation. Due to its ability to create new sources of data, minimize risk, and provide real-time performance updates, IoT has quickly become a major contributor to modern business initiatives. Recipients honored with this year’s IoT Innovators Awards have proven themselves as leaders in the industry in developing new, unique IoT solutions that accelerate time-to-market planning and provide the highest value-add of their customers’ IoT investments.

CBT is a recognized and well-awarded leader in the Industrial IoT (IIoT) space, most recently taking home PTC’s Partner Network Award for Best Ecosystem Project at Texmark Chemical’s Refinery of the Future. In addition, CBT has been tied to large-scale IoT projects with domestic Fortune 50 energy, construction, and manufacturing companies. CBT's IIoT solutions include Connected Worker, Worker Health & Safety, Asset Integrity Management, Predictive Maintenance & Analytics, and Video as a Sensor. It is these solutions in combination with CBT’s vast partner ecosystem that truly set the company apart. CBT has bridged the gap between information technologies (IT) and operational technologies (OT), becoming a go-to integration partner for companies like Hewlett Packard Enterprise, PTC, ABB, Intel, RealWear, Guardhat, and more.

“CBT is humbled to win this award for the 5th time and to have been included as an IoT Innovator every year since the inception of CRN’s award in 2017,” said Kelly Ireland, Founder, CEO, and CTO of CBT. “This award is a testimony to the diligence shown by the CBT team in the continuous effort to forge this new frontier despite the challenges of the last two years. It is also a tribute to our strategic partners who provide the base for innovation. I’ve always said that Industrial IoT is a team sport; it takes an ecosystem coming together to deliver these transformational solutions and CBT has put together a superstar team.”

“The winners of CRN’s 2021 IoT Innovators Award have set themselves apart by providing industry-leading IoT solutions for a diverse range of challenges,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The awarded organizations represent a distinguished group of IT trailblazers that have delivered transformative solutions to help their customers exceed the competition and establish themselves as the industry leaders in their respective markets.”



The IoT Innovators Award list is featured online at www.crn.com/IoTinnovators.

