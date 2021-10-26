ChildCare Education Institute Renews Articulation Partnership with University of Phoenix

ATLANTA, GA, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute (CCEI), an accredited online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, has partnered with the University of Phoenix for more than a decade and recently renewed their articulation agreement partnership.

CCEI students who complete CDA, CDA Renewal, Director’s Certificate or FCCPC Certificate programs may articulate up to four (4) semester hours of Interdisciplinary/Elective Credit to University of Phoenix through the Prior Learning Assessment process. Additionally, students completing CCEI professional development may articulate their training as elective credit. Thirty (30) hours of training is equivalent to one (1) hour of elective credit. Students must submit an official CCEI transcript when applying to University of Phoenix.

Additional Opportunities exist for CCEI students and alumni. These opportunities include the articulation of credit into a University of Phoenix degree program, waiver of all pre-evaluation fees, and a 10% tuition reduction. CCEI graduates should contact the Prior Learning Assessment department at 844.937.8679 or visit the University of Phoenix PLA website.

Students interested in CCEI certificate programs or professional development courses should contact CCEI’s Admissions Department at 1.800.499.9907. “As requirements for childcare staff increase, educational partnerships open up opportunities for early childhood teachers to meet their goals, which increasingly include a college degree,” said Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI.

About University of Phoenix: John Sperling, PhD, a Cambridge-educated economist, professor and entrepreneur, founded University of Phoenix in 1976 in response to the changing needs of the workplace. It was part of his commitment to provide adults with the higher education they would need to fill those needs and for forty years, that’s exactly what we’ve done.

The times have changed, but our objective has remained the same – to help people enhance their lives through education. Together we will keep working to fulfill Dr. Sperling’s vision, improve the lives of our students and strengthen our communities. We are proud to provide students access to quality education, ongoing support and a range of resources to help them succeed. Through innovation and dedication, we can continue to work toward a better tomorrow.

We invite you to learn about our University and see how we can help you pursue your education and follow your dreams. To activate your tuition reduction, learn more about the available programs, or have general questions, call, text or email the University of Phoenix’s Education Development Specialist, Paul Mulcahy at 757.945.1001 or paul.mulcahy@phoenix.edu.

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

