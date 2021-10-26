Arctic Council Sustainable Development Working Group to meet in Moscow

Moscow, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Development Working Group (SDWG) of the Arctic Council will meet Oct. 26–28, 2021, in Moscow to discuss projects and the future work plan of the SDWG. All activities during the Russian Chairmanship of the Arctic Council are managed by the Roscongress Foundation.

Participants will discuss the progress of ongoing projects as well as proposals for new ones. Issues include:

Increasing the resilience of the Arctic ecosystem,

Preservation of Arctic architectural heritage,

Assessment of the COVID-19 situation in the Arctic and its impact on public health,

Digitalization of the linguistic and cultural heritage of Arctic indigenous peoples,

Development of an Arctic food innovation cluster,

Remote energy systems,

Use of hydrogen energy in the Arctic,

Solid waste management in Arctic communities,

Preschool and school education,

Gender equality,

Shipping,

A project for an international mammoth center in Yakutia.

This is the second meeting of the SDWG during the Russian Chairmanship of the Arctic Council from 2021-2023. The SDWG sessions traditionally bring together representatives of the Arctic Council member countries (Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the USA) and observer organizations including Arctic Athabaskan Council, Aleut International Association, Gwich'in Council International, Inuit Circumpolar Council, Association of Indigenous Peoples of the North, Siberia and the Russian Far East.

###