Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Worth $ 63920 million: Qualiket Research

Dallas, Texas, United States, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Research Report by Component (Processor, Analog IC, Discrete Power Device, Sensor, Memory Device, Lighting Device), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)), by Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Electric/Hybrid Electric Vehicle (EV/HEV)), by Application (Powertrain, Safety, Body Electronics, Chassis, Telematics and infotainment), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19





The global Automotive Semiconductor market size is projected to growfrom USD 42090 million in 2020 to USD 63920 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%.





Rising demand for electronic content per automobile is likely to boost market growth. Furthermore, as electronic components become more widely used in luxury and mass-produced vehicles, the market is likely to rise steadily over the next few years. The development of linked cars, entertainment systems, automotive safety systems, and fuel efficiency rules are also contributing to market expansion.





Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on the Component, the market is segmented into Processor, Analog IC, Discrete Power Device, Sensor, Memory Device, and Lighting Device. Analog IC segment has largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the Vehicle Type, the market is segmented into Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV). Passenger vehicles segment has largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the Fuel Type, the market is segmented into Gasoline, Diesel, Electric/Hybrid Electric Vehicle (EV/HEV). Diesel segment has largest market share during the forecast period

Based on the Application, the market is segmented into Powertrain, Safety, Body Electronics, Chassis, Telematics and infotainment. Body Electronics segment has largest market share during the forecast period

Key Players

The key players profiled in Automotive Semiconductor market analysis include Infineon Technologies AG; NXP Semiconductors; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Texas Instrument Incorporated; STMicroelectronics, Ford Motor Co, General Motors, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corp.

COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Semiconductor Market

The automotive semiconductor market suffered a setback during the COVID-19 outbreak, as important automotive fabrication plants shut down completely owing to government-imposed lockdowns in a number of nations around the world. Furthermore, the crisis wreaked havoc on the supply chain network and manufacturing. This has a significant impact on capital and research & development investments.

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest revenue share. Because of the rise of the automotive sector, particularly in rising economies like as India, China, and Japan, the region is expected to be the fastest-growing market over the projection period. China led the market in Asia Pacific and is likely to continue to do so during the projection period.

