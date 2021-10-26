AppSwarm Begins Beta Testing Smart Watch Device for Health and Human Longevity Market

Tulsa, OK, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announced it has begun beta testing its own brand of consumer smartwatches for the wearable health and longevity market.



The Company is pleased to announce it has begun beta testing on its own brand of smartwatch devices that will provide health data to users, and open the door to customized add-on subscription cloud services.

Our team will begin testing functionality, and mobile SDK for data integration with third-party applications. Upon successful completion, the company will conduct an initial soft launch, with a “hopeful” goal of the holiday season.

SmartWatch Features

- Activity (steps, calories, distance)

- Heart rate

- Blood Oxygen

- Sleep (total duration, deep sleep, light sleep)

- Sports mode (walking, running, cycling, swimming, climbing, etc.)

The Company will utilize data generated from its wearable devices and sensors to develop cloud-based analytics that will monitor and analyze a user’s health data through long-term dataset development, utilizing artificial intelligence.

Distribution

Along with traditional online retail, the company will also work with its collaboration partner GTX Corp (GTXO) to resell our smartwatch devices where GTX has established channels of distribution.

The Company also plans to integrate its wearable devices with the GTX SmartSole platform to enable the collected biometric data to be sent to a central hub in the cloud without the need for a smartphone.



Chris Bailey, the CEO of AppSwarm, Corp., commented, "Our core mission is to develop technologies and applications for the betterment of mankind. Data has shown technology has had a negative effect on human health, both physical and mental, from the rise of metabolic diseases, depression, and anxiety. But we feel technology, deployed properly, can also be used to refocus human behavior back to a more positive aspect. Our focus on smart devices geared towards human health goes towards our mission to leverage technology that can potentially assist society and expand human longevity."

A more detailed roadmap and timeline of our smart device operations will be released shortly.

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.

888-886-8583

info@app-swarm.com