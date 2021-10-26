Tribun Health Launches New AI Computational Pathology Solution for Diagnostics, Prognosis and Drug Development

Paris, France, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribun Health (Formerly Tribvn Healthcare) today announced the launch of the next generation of its flagship image management system (IMS) - CaloPix 5, a next-generation AI-Powered Computation Pathology solution for diagnostics, prognosis, and drug development.

CaloPix is considered by many as the gold-standard in digital pathology. It has been successfully leveraged by hundreds of users around the world. Today's version 5 release marks the most significant leap forward for the solution since its launch in 2012. The most significant advances include full web-based version, high volume storage management, secure second opinion management and AI-powered automation algorithms, starting with breast, digestive and lung cancer diagnosis and prognosis support.

CaloPix 5 is the heart of the new Tribun Health platform, the leading end-to-end digital pathology solution. The platform includes the following integrated modules:

Gross imaging acquisition system Cloud storage with partner Microsoft Asure Cloud storage management and optimization software AI-powered automation application Second opinion application Tele-learning application Structured reporting

"We have been using Tribun Health's CaloPix solution for three years at Paris Sarclay Hospital Group," says Catherine Guettier, head of Pathology department at Paris Sarclay Hospital Group. "It has empowered us to make significant progress on our digital transformation, with proven value around clinical confidence and lab productivity."

"We're very much looking forward to seeing the impact this new version will have for pathologists and laboratories around the world - this new release more than ever demonstrates our commitment to empower them with solutions that help them in their daily job, their lab and in the end, their patients," says Jean-François Pomerol, CEO at Tribun Health.

About Tribun Health: Tribun Health empowers confident decisions. The Paris based privately held company addresses a significant and fast-growing unmet need for expert end-to-end pathology department digitalization. They're a pioneer in digital pathology workflow solutions with image acquisition (Macro), image storage and organization, web-based image management system (IMS), Image analysis using AI-powered - deep and machine learning algorithms, remote case sharing and peer review, and reporting. Its award-winning core platform, CaloPix, is regarded as a leader in the industry. Its deep and decade long expertise drives confidence for laboratories looking to transition to digital successfully.

