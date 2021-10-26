Jennifer Ravalli of Veritone’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary PandoLogic Wins Silver in 2021 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

DENVER and NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritone, Inc . (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence, congratulated Jennifer Ravalli, Vice President of Marketing, of its wholly-owned subsidiary PandoLogic, for winning a Silver Stevie® Award in the 18th Annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business program.



The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. Ravalli was recognized in the Female Executive of the Year category for Business Products – More than 2,500 Employees.

A true visionary, Ravalli joined PandoLogic to lead marketing and strategic initiatives as the company continues its explosive growth trajectory. She took the reins to define the impact PandoLogic can have on employers and the HR technology industry, crafting campaigns that highlight both the product benefit and value proposition in unexpected ways. An experienced marketing and operations executive, Ravalli instituted a consistent content and channel strategy that took the company’s marketing efforts from sporadic to repeatable while seamlessly supporting PandoLogic’s recent acquisition activity.

Ravalli commented, “AI-enabled talent acquisition is still a nascent category, despite a strong track record of delivering exceptional outcomes. As a company, PandoLogic continues to change the game for talent acquisition professionals, especially as we look to job recovery over the coming years. This award reinforces the value of PandoLogic’s efforts, and it is an honor to be recognized alongside so many other amazing women.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women . Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Registration for the ceremony is now on sale .

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 business professionals around the world, working on eight juries.

Maggie Gallagher Miller, President of the Stevie Awards, said, “We thought the remarkable stories of achievement we saw in last year’s awards couldn’t be topped, but we were wrong. Women-owned and -run organizations have contributed significantly to the increase in innovation and entrepreneurial activity we’ve seen globally since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nominations submitted to the 18th Stevie Awards for Women in Business that attest to this are inspiring, humbling, and motivating. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners. We look forward to celebrating them during our January 13 virtual ceremony and to hearing from some of them during our Women|Future Conference.”

The Stevie Awards will stage its fourth annual Women|Future Conference virtually on November 1-5, 2021. Details and registration are available at www.WomenFutureConference.com .

